Majarrah, the retail and commercial mixed-use development founded by Bonyan for Investment and Development, has announced its collaboration with Savills Egypt, one of the leading property consultants. The signing ceremony took place on Majarrah's premises in Sheikh Zayed and was attended by Engineer Nehad Ragab, Chairman of Majarrah, Seif Thabet, Vice Chairman of Bonyan for Investment and Development, and Catesby Langer-Paget, Head of Savills Egypt.

Savills Egypt will be providing Majarrah with the following services: property management, tenancy, leasing as well as marketing. Through this dynamic agreement, Savills Egypt and Majarrah, are set to transform the established commercial mixed-use space to become a thriving entrepreneurial and creative destination strategically located on the 26th of July corridor. The destination’s rebranding in line with its positioning has begun last month and a competitive plan is being rolled out to enhance its market presence attracting key players in the entrepreneurial and creative space.

Engineer Nehad Ragab, Chairman of Majarrah, expressed his enthusiasm stating, "Our collaboration with Savills Egypt marks a turning point in our journey. The shared vision to reinvent an established asset showcases our commitment to delivering excellence. Savills' expertise resonates perfectly with our aspiration to redefine the commercial mixed-use landscape."

Catesby Langer-Paget, Head of Savills Egypt, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the implications of this agreement, "this collaboration exemplifies the harmonious fusion of our capabilities with Majarrah's vision. By seamlessly integrating strategies that encompass every facet of the asset, we ensure that Majarrah not only competes but excels in the market. Together, we are shaping a future where innovation and customer-centricity prevail."

Q4 2023 will see remarkable achievements in reinvigorating Majarrah from on ground rebranding to securing key tenants and hosting innovative experiences. Majarrah currently has four main buildings, that is hosting with high-end offices. These buildings are surrounded by several mixed-use retail spaces, accommodating businesses from different industries such as Designy by Amr Helmy, Temraza and a Volvo dealership. Adding to that, the commercial complex will host Majarrah Market Street, which aims to provide a luxurious dining experience.

About Savills:

Savills plc is a global real estate services provider listed on the London Stock Exchange. With a presence in the Middle East for over 40 years, Savills offers an extensive range of specialist advisory, management and transactional services across the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Expertise includes property management, residential and commercial agency services, property and business assets valuation, and investment and development advisory. Originally founded in the UK in 1855, Savills has an international network of over 600 offices and associates employing over 39,000 people across the Americas, UK, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

About Savills Egypt

Since its launch in 2019, Savills Egypt has quadrupled in size, with over 130 employees to date. Savills brings the Egyptian market a wide range of specialist services from financial and investment advice to valuation, planning, strategic consulting, executing and property management as well as marketing and corporate services. Savills Egypt is a consultant for the largest real estate developers across the country.

For more information, please visit www.savills.com.eg.