Dubai, UAE — Boli.ae, the UAE’s digital property auction platform, has announced the successful completion of its inaugural digital real estate auction, marking a major shift in how property transactions are conducted in Dubai. The platform enabled the sale of a premium two-bedroom residence in City Walk within just one week, reinforcing a faster, more transparent alternative to traditional real estate processes.

The 1,753 sq. ft. luxury apartment, located in one of Dubai’s most sought-after lifestyle destinations, was listed with no reserve price and an opening bid of AED 500,000. The listing strategy was designed to test market depth and demonstrate the efficiency of Boli.ae’s real-time auction model.

The digital auction attracted strong interest from a global pool of investors, who participated in live competitive bidding until closing at 11:00 PM UAE time. Throughout the process, participants were able to track bid movements transparently through Boli.ae’s proprietary platform, ensuring full visibility and a market-driven pricing environment that culminated in an instant sale.

Imran Agha, CEO of Boli.ae, said the outcome highlights a structural shift in investor expectations. “The success of this City Walk auction confirms that speed and transparency are now essential standards for real estate investors,” he said. “We are demonstrating that a technology-first approach can remove friction, eliminate uncertainty, and enable real-time global participation in Dubai’s property market.”

He added that the platform goes beyond digitising listings and instead redefines how property value is discovered. “When serious buyers compete within a time-bound digital environment, pricing becomes more accurate and reflective of true market demand. This removes prolonged negotiations and replaces them with clarity and efficiency,” he said.

Boli.ae is designed to streamline the property transaction process by addressing common inefficiencies in traditional sales channels. The platform integrates AI-supported pricing insights and rigorous bidder verification to create a secure and efficient auction environment. It enables instant bidding and closure, significantly reducing transaction timelines from weeks to days, while providing publicly visible bid tracking to ensure fair and market-aligned pricing. It also offers fully digital access, allowing international investors to participate in Dubai’s real estate market without geographical limitations, supported by structured onboarding and verification to ensure transaction integrity.

Agha explained that the mission is to simplify real estate transactions and bring certainty to both buyers and sellers. “Every participant deserves clarity on process, pricing, and timelines. Boli.ae brings these elements together in one ecosystem,” he said.

Auction-based property sales are widely established in markets such as the United Kingdom, Australia, and parts of Asia, where they are recognised for delivering fair market value within compressed timeframes. Boli.ae introduces this model to Dubai, adapted to local regulatory frameworks and investor behaviour, offering both homeowners and investors a more predictable and data-driven exit and acquisition strategy in a dynamic property market.

Since launch, the Boli.ae mobile application has recorded more than 500 downloads across iOS and Android platforms and maintains a 4.8 rating, reflecting strong early adoption and positive user feedback. The platform continues to position itself as a next-generation real estate marketplace enabling secure, transparent, and globally accessible property auctions in the UAE.

In addition to redefining transaction speed and transparency, Boli.ae offers a distinct set of advantages tailored for all stakeholders within the real estate ecosystem. For buyers, the platform ensures verified listings, complete pricing transparency and access to live auctions with 0% buyer commissions, creating a more trustworthy and cost-efficient acquisition process. Sellers benefit from the ability to skip time-consuming viewings and delays, enabling faster sales through a pool of verified, ready-to-bid buyers. For brokers, Boli.ae introduces a highly scalable model, allowing property listings without any fees, faster deal closures, and the ability to expand their pipeline while the platform manages operational complexities. Ultimately, for all participants, Boli.ae delivers a secure, seamless, and instant transaction experience that eliminates delays and significantly reduces risk across the board.