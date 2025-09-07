Bokra, the MENA region’s pioneering Sharia-compliant digital savings and investment platform underpinned by real-world assets, today announced the strategic relaunch of its mobile application. The newly redeveloped platform introduces a wide range of enhanced features for both individuals and enterprises, enabling them to save and invest securely and Transparently, through a fully digital journey.

Today, Bokra proudly serves more than 45,000 clients, including over 2,000 first-time investors who entered the sukuk market through the platform. This milestone highlights not only the company’s ability to attract and onboard new investors but also the growing confidence in its innovative, asset-backed financial solutions.

Ayman El-Sawy, Founder and CEO of Bokra, stated: Since the inception of Bokra, our mission has been to democratize access to asset-backed digital savings through financial technology that is safe, transparent, and Sharia-compliant. Our rapid success in attracting tens of thousands of users and enabling them to participate directly in sukuk with competitive returns demonstrates that our vision addresses real and pressing needs within Egypt and the wider region.”

He added:“We have re-engineered our app by leveraging cutting-edge financial technologies and embedding AI-driven capabilities, giving clients a smoother, more secure, and highly personalized savings and investment journey. Looking ahead, we remain committed to continuous innovation, delivering financial products that drive financial inclusion, empower individuals and businesses to achieve their goals, and contribute to the long-term resilience of the national economy.”

Bokra’s platform delivers all its products in strict compliance with Sharia principles while ensuring seamless digital accessibility. The company has also pioneered the introduction of digital revenue-based financing to support enterprises, reinforcing its role as a leader in asset-backed financial innovation in the MENA region.

Earlier this year, Bokra obtained authorization from the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to operate as a licensed fintech platform, a landmark approval that marked a strong entry into Egypt’s financial services landscape. With this license, clients can open accounts, sign contracts electronically, and execute all financial transactions securely and seamlessly through the app, without the need for physical branches.

The FRA license further empowers Bokra to provide an extensive suite of non-banking financial services, including electronic KYC, digital recordkeeping, and end-to-end electronic contracting. These capabilities reinforce the company’s strategic commitment to full-scale digitization, financial inclusion, and sustainable development across Egypt and the broader MENA region.

About Bokra:

Bokra is the MENA region’s first digital “Goal-Achiever” platform, transforming the future of wealth management. We focus on goal-based capital allocation in real-world assets through structured financial instruments. Bokra seamlessly connects every user’s financial goals to Sharia-compliant, asset-backed investments, such as sukuk, real estate, and precious metals, making each step a move closer to achievement.

Fully regulated by the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) and supported by an experienced team, Bokra combines security, innovation, and transparency to redefine financial freedom. With Bokra, savings don’t just grow they achieve.

Download the app: [www.bokra.com](http://www.bokra.com)