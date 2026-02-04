Interactive exhibit features a KC-46 demo and F-15EX flight simulator

RIYADH — Boeing [NYSE: BA] returns as platinum sponsor to the World Defense Show 2026 (WDS 2026), taking place Feb. 8-12 in Riyadh, to showcase the company’s industry-leading platforms and advanced capabilities in support of Saudi Arabia’s defense and security requirements.

"As Boeing returns to the World Defense Show for the third time, we are proud to demonstrate our enduring commitment to Saudi Arabia and His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030,” said Dr. Brendan Nelson AO, president of Boeing Global. “Our participation reflects nearly five decades of collaboration with the Kingdom’s defense sector and our continued focus on supporting operational readiness, performance, capability development and long-term partnership.”

Boeing products on display during the show will include:

F-15, known for its unmatched payload, range and speed, is a multirole fighter with advanced avionics and mission flexibility.

CH-47 Chinook, a highly versatile, heavy-lift helicopter used for troop transport, cargo movement, humanitarian assistance and special operations.

KC-46 Pegasus, the world’s most advanced multi-mission aerial refuelling aircraft, delivering fuel, data and cargo as well as supporting airlift and medical evacuation operations.

AH-64 Apache, one of the world’s most proven attack helicopters. Known for its precision, survivability and advanced sensors.

As part of its exhibition, Boeing will present a virtual reality simulation of the cockpit of the F-15EX, the most advanced version of Boeing’s fighter aircraft. In addition, the Boeing exhibit will showcase the KC-46A Remote Vision System 2.0 demonstrator.

The company will also highlight local partnerships providing on-the-ground support for defense platforms. Boeing maintains strong partnerships with leading organizations across Saudi Arabia’s aerospace and defense ecosystem including Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) the Royal Saudi Air Force and the Saudi Arabian National Guard supporting the Kingdom’s objectives to enhance defense capabilities and strengthen its industrial base.

Boeing’s partnership with the Royal Saudi Air Force dates back to 1978 and forms the foundation of a long-standing defense relationship. To date, Boeing has delivered more than 400 defense aircraft to the Saudi Arabian armed forces and continues to support a wide range of critical platforms operated by the Saudi National Guard.

