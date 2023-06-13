Sharjah, UAE – Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah, has said AUS must adapt and innovate to sharpen its competitive edge in the increasingly crowded academic marketplace.

Chairing the first AUS Board of Trustees meeting since taking on the presidency six months ago, Sheikha Bodour said: ‘We’re operating in an increasingly competitive marketplace for students, faculty, and resources, not just in the UAE, but regionally and globally. We must work together to articulate a renewed, forward-looking vision to elevate AUS’s profile and set an even higher standard of excellence.’

Sheikha Bodour said she wanted AUS to be the highest-ranked university in the Arab world and in the top 100 universities in the QS World University Rankings and The Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Subsequently, the Board discussed recent highlights and its strategic direction, before approving the 2023-2024 budget and financial statements for the AUS Enterprises (AUSE), AUS Audited Standalone, and AUS Group Consolidated, for the fiscal years ending May 31, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

As well as various administrative points, the Board ratified resolutions from the Academic Affairs and Research Committee to support AUS’s development and growth. These included an academic quality review to ensure programs continue to meet AUS’s high standards and respond to the evolving labour market, approvals of faculty promotions and contract renewals, and approval of the AUS research strategy.

Other key agenda points included:

The Resource Development Committee recommended building stronger ties with the alumni network and working on strategic partnerships to help the advancement growth of the university in key areas;

The Student Life Committee recommended improvements to student housing and some facilities, such as the dining amenities for the betterment of the student experience;

Board approval of an Emiratization strategy plan in line with national policy, including appointment of an Emiratization Director.

Development of a consolidated AUS media and communications plan, with greater focus on promoting AUS’s work with the public.

In addition, Sheikha Bodour thanked outgoing Trustees Charles Cotton, Hamid Jafar, Dr Georgia Nugent, and Riad Al Sadek, for their invaluable service and contribution, and for implementing strategies for the students, faculty, and wider university administration during their terms.

And she welcomed new Board members Dr. Nawal Al Hosany, UAE representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency; Mohamed Al Abbar, founder of Emaar (developer of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall); Sheikh Sultan Sooud Al-Qassemi, Emirati educator, art collector, scholar, and columnist; Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi, Emirati politician and speaker of the Federal National Council; and Dr. Gong Quihang, President of the University of Peking.

She also welcomed back Dr G.P. ‘Bud’ Peterson and Bedour Al Raqbani, who will serve another term, and noted that Bedour Al Raqbani will chair the Student Life Committee, and the Abdulfattah Sharaf will chair the Resource Development Committee.

Commenting on the changes, Sheikha Bodour said: ‘I’m very grateful to the members of the Board, who so willingly give their time to support the university, overseeing its academic programs and development. Under the Board’s guidance, AUS will continue to be a progressive, dynamic, and innovative place to learn and grow.’