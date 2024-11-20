The Jawaher Boston Medical District is being developed by BEEAH, with Mass General Brigham and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute advising on the creation of a state-of-art health system

U.S. Ambassador to the UAE Martina Strong visited BEEAH Headquarters on the sidelines of the inaugural meeting of the Board Members

Sharjah, UAE – In the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council of Family Affairs and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of BEEAH, the Board of Directors for the Jawaher Boston Medical District held its inaugural Board meeting at BEEAH Headquarters. The Jawahar Boston Medical District is being developed in Sharjah by BEEAH with collaboration support from Mass General Brigham and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute from Boston, United States. U.S. Ambassador to the UAE Martina Strong was at BEEAH Headquarters on the sidelines of the Board meeting and was introduced to each Board member to discuss project progress, and the collaboration between BEEAH in the UAE and the Boston team in the United States on the development of an innovative health system for the Jawaher Boston Medical District.

The Board of Directors of the Jawaher Boston Medical District comprises: Khaled Al Huraimel, Group Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of BEEAH; H.E. Dr. Abdelaziz Saeed Obaid Bin Butti Almheiri, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority; Dr. Manal Taryam, Chief Executive Officer of Noor Dubai Foundation; Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE; Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC UAE; Faizal Kottikollon, Founder and Chairman of KEF Holdings; and Zouheir Sabra, Chief Executive Officer – Capital at BEEAH.

The inaugural meeting of the Board began with a message from Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher, highlighting the importance of the Jawaher Boston Medical District for healthcare in Sharjah, the UAE and beyond. The Board recapped progress on the project to date, including project governance frameworks, the project vision, completed strategic workshops and the recent appointment of the architect for the Jawaher Boston Medical District. They also discussed the current market landscape and strategies to enhance access to medical care for citizens and residents in the UAE, from offering specialised acute care and preventative care to emerging innovations and treatments for cancer and chronic diseases to improve patient outcomes.

Following their meeting, the Board and senior executives from the BEEAH and Boston team, welcomed U.S. Ambassador Strong to the BEEAH Headquarters, and discussed special projects that have the potential to foster collaboration in areas of mutual interest for the United States and the UAE.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, said: “Today is a momentous day for the Jawaher Boston Medical District project, as we announce the appointment of our board members and convene for our first-ever board meeting. Our discussions were further enhanced by Ambassador Strong’s visit, which brought us the invaluable opportunity to reflect on mutual areas of interests for our Boston partners in the United States and BEEAH in the UAE, and the future of our collaboration. We look forward to exploring cutting-edge research and innovations that will help us bring the health system of the future to Sharjah and strengthen the collaboration with renowned medical institutions in the United States, including our partners Mass General Brigham and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.”

The plans for the Jawaher Boston Medical District were officially announced in May last year, following the approval of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The district seeks to create a world-class, patient-centered healthcare system of the future that will bring together BEEAH’s expertise in sustainability, technology and quality of life solutions. Following the establishment and the first meeting of the Board of Directors, the Jawaher Boston Medical District is now entering the project design phase, in collaboration with world-renowned architects.

Raymond W. Liu, MD, Vice President, Mass General Brigham Global Advisory, said: “With the establishment of the Board and the completion of our first meeting, the Jawaher Boston Medical District project is advancing into an exciting phase of strategic planning and design. On behalf of our entire Boston team, we are honoured to bring our expertise to this collaboration with BEEAH, combining the visionary goals of the UAE with the innovative healthcare practices of Mass General Brigham and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. This partnership is dedicated to developing a future-ready healthcare system that offers personalized, tech-enabled care—ranging from preventive and chronic disease management to specialized services currently less accessible in the region. Together with BEEAH, we are committed to advancing patient outcomes and enhancing quality of life for the people of Sharjah and beyond, fostering a spirit of clinical progress and innovation to healthcare."

In addition to meeting with the Board of Directors of the Jawaher Boston Medical District, U.S. Ambassador Strong was also briefed on the sustainability and digitalisation aspects of BEEAH Headquarters, including the state-of-the-art features that make the building a blueprint for resilient infrastructure in the region. She was informed on BEEAH’s portfolio of businesses and service offerings in the areas of sustainability, energy, technology, real estate, and healthcare, their importance in aligning with the UAE’s national strategy for a diversified and sustainable economy, as well as elevating the quality of life for its people.