Dubai, UAE – AGMC, the exclusive importer for BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has officially opened its brand-new, state-of-the-art showroom in Sharjah.

Spanning 35,770 square metres, the new facility is set to usher in a new era in luxury car buying experience in the emirate, bringing cutting-edge design, advanced technology, and top-tier customer service to the heart of the Northern Emirates.

A new standard for automotive retail

Strategically located to serve both enthusiasts and customers in Sharjah and the wider Northern Emirates, this showroom is a major milestone in AGMC’s nearly 50-year journey in the UAE. With a deep-rooted commitment to excellence and innovation, AGMC continues to push the boundaries of luxury automotive retail while strengthening its ties with the local market.

Designed with the future in mind, the showroom seamlessly combines modern sophistication with practical efficiency. The facility features a built-up area of 10,881 square metres, 36 working bays to ensure efficient and premium vehicle servicing, and a display capacity for up to 30 cars, offering an immersive experience for BMW, MINI, and Motorrad customers

Speaking at the launch, Dr Hamid Haqparwar, CEO of BMW Group brands at AGMC, said: “We were honored by the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, to inaugurate the new showroom. This opening marks a significant milestone in the journey of AGMC. For nearly five decades, we’ve been setting benchmarks for luxury automotive retail in the UAE, and this space reflects our commitment to innovation, customer experience, and excellence. Sharjah’s unique blend of tradition and progress makes it the perfect home for this future-forward showroom. More than just a retail space, it’s a lifestyle hub where innovation, performance, and luxury come together to meet the evolving needs of our customers in the Northern Emirates.”

AGMC has designed the Sharjah showroom to honour the emirate’s rich cultural heritage while embracing modern automotive technology and sustainable mobility solutions. The showroom not only showcases BMW’s leadership in innovation and performance but also reflects the brand’s global commitment to sustainability.

At the heart of the new showroom is a personalized, premium experience. From one-on-one consultations with automotive experts to exploring the latest BMW, MINI, and Motorrad models in a stylish and welcoming setting, the space has been designed with customers in mind. The 36 working bays ensure faster and more efficient servicing, offering convenience and peace of mind to every customer.

With nearly five decades of operation in the UAE, AGMC has continued to expand its footprint and reinforce its dedication to its customers in Sharjah. Sharjah’s significance as a cultural and business hub has inspired AGMC to create a destination that complements the emirate’s ambitions and ensures accessibility to a new standard of automotive luxury for all residents in the Northern Emirates.

The showroom is now open to welcome customers and visitors looking to explore the best of BMW, MINI, and Motorrad in one iconic destination.

Attendance at the Opening:

The opening was attended by: Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, Advisor at the Ruler's Office; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Seaports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of District Affairs; Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Head of the Documents House; Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of Al Batha Group; along with a number of other sheikhs and officials.

ABOUT AGMC: The official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates

For over 47 years, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers as the exclusive importer for BMW Group cars and Motorrad with 6 locations in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Established in 1976, AGMC has now become one of the most important markets for BMW Group Middle East.

AGMC is passionately committed to the communities it serves and demonstrates the BMW Group’s belief in the region’s potential by supporting local activities and events including an exclusive partnership with Dubai Autodrome to bring unparalleled on-track BMW driving experiences to the UAE and partnering with grassroots organisations as part of its commitment to the growth of the nation.

In addition to its commitment to the local community, AGMC has implemented a series of corporate social responsibility initiatives through partnerships with youth road safety programmes, and its long-standing relationship with Dubai Police, through which the innovative BMW ConnectedDrive features are used, aimed to improve road safety for future generations and the advancement of mobility solutions across the Emirates.

