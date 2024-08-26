Samarra, Iraq; The BMW 7 Series stands gracefully against the backdrop of one of the most iconic landmarks in Samarra, Iraq – a 52-metre-high structure encircled by a spiral ramp. The ancient name of Samarra “Sarra-man-r’aa,” translates to “pleased with what he saw,” and that is precisely the emotion evoked by this stunning premium sedan.

Both elements in this visual embody forward-thinking design and timeless elegance. The 7’s fierce flowing lines, Iconic Glow crystal headlights, and illuminated kidney grille contour showcase BMW’s rich history while propelling into the future. The supreme sedan seamlessly fuses modernity with the historical tapestry of Samarra.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2007 where every corner tells a story of its illustrious past, the BMW 7 Series shines as a beacon of future-forward engineering, proving that luxury and innovation can harmoniously coexist with history.

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2023, the BMW Group sold over 2.55 million passenger vehicles and more than 209,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2023 was € 17.1 billion on revenues amounting to € 155.5 billion. As of 31 December 2023, the BMW Group had a workforce of 154,950 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set the course for the future at an early stage and consistently makes sustainability and efficient resource management central to its strategic direction, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase of all products.

www.bmwgroup.com