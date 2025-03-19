Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Blue Ocean Global, a leading player in the e-commerce distribution business, has doubled its business in 2024, compared to distribution in 2023, reflecting a growing demand for online distribution business in Saudi Arabia – the biggest Arab economy with a gross domestic product exceeding US$1 trillion.

With 99 percent internet penetration among the 33.26 million population who prefer fast-track home delivery, the country’s e-commerce distribution of consumer products is growing at a fast pace. Blue Ocean Global Group, which entered the Saudi Arabia market a few years ago, has witnessed a 100 percent jump in business volume year-on-year in the country.

With a wide range of consumer products including global brands such as Black & Decker, Rasasi, Kodak Gigaset, Godrej as well as its innovative artificial intelligence-powered solutions, Blue Ocean Global is becoming the preferred choice for distribution by global band owners who sees a greater value with the effective distribution business led by Blue Ocean Global.

The growing portfolio makes Blue Ocean Global a major player in Saudi Arabia’s US$60 billion e-commerce distribution business.

With technology and innovation-driven distribution, cross-border e-commerce, and smart warehousing solutions, Blue Ocean Global is set to revolutionise the region’s online distribution landscape by offering businesses a streamlined and efficient platform to scale up operations, optimise inventory, and enhance market penetration. Its network extends across major distribution and e-commerce platforms in KSA, ensuring brands achieve faster and more efficient market entry while leveraging data-driven supply chain solutions.

Blue Ocean Global is enabling partner brands to expand their distribution channels, ensuring their products reach a vast network of retailers, wholesalers, and businesses. By leveraging advanced digital trade infrastructure, brands can utilise AI-driven inventory management, demand forecasting, and automated fulfilment processes to streamline operations. This enhances speed and efficiency, reducing turnaround times and optimising last-mile logistics. Additionally, it strengthens brand presence in KSA by establishing a direct connection between manufacturers and end retailers, eliminating inefficiencies in traditional trade models and enabling faster market penetration.

Mr. Shahzad Ahmed, Chairman of Blue Ocean Global, emphasises the significance of this milestone, stating, “At Blue Ocean Global, we are not just distributors — we are architects of the future of E-commerce distribution business. Our partnership with the most recognised international brands is a testament to our commitment to redefining business-to-business commerce in Saudi Arabia. Our 100 percent growth is a direct result of our relentless pursuit of excellence in E-Commerce distribution, smart warehousing, and e-commerce distribution. We are proud to be the preferred partner for leading brands looking to scale and thrive in the KSA market.”

The distribution partnership with these brands provides a win-win opportunity — brands gain direct market access with greater operational efficiency, while retailers and businesses in KSA benefit from wider product availability, competitive pricing, and faster order fulfilment.

Blue Ocean Global’s E-Commerce distribution model spans all major e-commerce and online sales platforms in Saudi Arabia, including traditional distribution networks, e-commerce platforms for digital-first businesses and SMEs, and direct-to-retailer (D2R) channels that streamline supply chains. Its integrated digital trade solutions provide brands with real-time visibility into market demand, sales performance, and supply chain efficiency.

To support Saudi Arabia’s growing e-commerce distribution sector, Blue Ocean Global has invested in AI-powered inventory management, data analytics, algorithm-driven distribution, fulfilment centres, and predictive analytics. Key innovations include AI-driven demand forecasting to optimise inventory, automated order processing for greater accuracy and efficiency, and last-mile optimisation to enhance delivery speed across the Kingdom.

These solutions allow brands to reduce operational costs, enhance profitability, and meet the growing demands of the KSA market.

Saudi Arabia is undergoing a rapid shift towards e-commerce, with online B2B transactions expected to contribute over US$50 billion to the national economy by 2030. Blue Ocean Global’s expansion aligns perfectly with this growth, as it positions itself as the preferred digital trade enabler for global brands.

Blue Ocean Global’s E-Commerce distribution approach connects manufacturers and suppliers directly to retailers and businesses, eliminating inefficiencies and trade barriers. This model enables faster market entry, higher sales conversions through optimized B2B strategies, and efficient supply chains driven by data-led logistics for seamless product movement.

As Saudi Arabia continues to position itself as a global trade and logistics hub, Blue Ocean Global remains at the forefront of this transformation. By combining technology, data-driven insights, and strategic brand partnerships, the company is reshaping B2B trade in the Middle East.

“Our vision is to create a future where businesses can trade seamlessly, leveraging technology to unlock new growth opportunities. Blue Ocean Global is committed to building an ecosystem that empowers brands, retailers, and distributors to succeed in the evolving Saudi market. This MoU is just the beginning—we are set to drive the next wave of B2B digital transformation in the region,” Mr. Rohit Savara, CEO of Blue Ocean Global, concludes.

About Blue Ocean Global Group

Blue Ocean Global is a leading E-commerce distributor in the Middle East. Established in the year 2013 with headquarters in Dubai, UAE and office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, it is region’s one of the largest E commerce distributors of small domestic appliances lifestyle brands, perfumes, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), and telecom.

Blue Ocean Global has brand sales and distribution rights for globally renowned brands such as NEC, Mitel, Gigaset, Black + Decker, Double AA, Kodak, Toshiba, Godrej, Rasasi, Philips, and many more. It operates in E-commerce and business-to-business distribution. It caters to over 40 countries in Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, Indian subcontinent and Australasia.

Web : http://www.blueoceanglobal.com

LinkedIn : https://in.linkedin.com/company/blue-ocean-global-trading-llc

For more information, kindly contact:

Pan Asian Media

Muhammad Yusuf

P.O. Box 39865, Dubai, UAE

m.yusuf@panasian1.com