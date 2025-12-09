Every major global issue today, be it economics, geopolitics, sustainability or inflation, is fundamentally a Supply Chain issue: Dr. Sathya Menon

Cairo/Dubai; In a strategic Middle East and North Africa (MENA) expansion, Blue Ocean Corporation, ranked as the World No.1 in Supply Chain Training and Consulting, announced the opening its office in Cairo, and holding its debut International Procurement & Supply Chain Conference (IPSC), in one of the fastest growing markets in the region.

The new Cairo office adds to Blue Ocean’s strong international presence with active branches in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and Tier 1 cities across India, a company statement said.

The Cairo chapter of IPSC adds to the strong global legacy of the proprietary knowledge series, which has previously been hosted in the UAE, Riyadh, Qatar, India, and the United Kingdom.

“IPSC Egypt showcased the country’s readiness to take on a much larger role in global supply chains. The engagement, diversity of perspectives, and industry-wide enthusiasm at IPSC Egypt reaffirmed Egypt’s position as a rising force in international trade,” said Dr. Sathya Menon, Group CEO, Blue Ocean Corporation.

The conference under the theme, “Reinventing the New Trade Equation: From Egypt to the World,” was attended by over 1,000 delegates, 400+ organizations, and over 30 international speakers from key sectors including logistics, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, energy, retail, agriculture, technology, and government-linked industries.

“Egypt is rapidly evolving into a smart, connected, and competitive trade hub. The arrival of IPSC in Cairo reflects the international community’s confidence in the country’s direction and its expanding role in shaping the future of global commerce,” said Ahmed Elshazly, Senior Economic Researcher and Maritime Analyst, Suez Canal Authority, speaking on Egypt’s strategic maritime relevance, supported by the Suez Canal’s role in facilitating the global trade flow.

Supply Chain, the economic nervous system

Dr. Menon in a presentation said that in the context of the rising global interdependence, supply chain is the economic nervous system of the 21st century. “It is the century of interdependence and hence the century of supply chains. Every major global issue today, be it economics, geopolitics, sustainability, inflation, is fundamentally a supply chain issue.”

Addressing global leaders and industry professionals at IPSC Egypt, he said supply chains are no more support functions and are boardroom priorities now, while citing disruptions and ripple effects on global economies from geopolitical threats in the Red Sea, Ever Given Suez blockage to the continuing Ukraine war.

Egypt expansion and IPSC milestones

On the milestone expansion of Blue Ocean Corporation into Egypt, Mr. Abdul Azeez, Group Chairman, Blue Ocean Corporation, said: “The inauguration of our office in Cairo is a major step in our commitment to Egypt. As the country accelerates its supply chain transformation, we are proud to be part of this journey by supporting talent development, industry growth, and long-term capability building.”

The IPSC series of conferences has earned praise from senior leaders and global institutions, including His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, while its participants in earlier editions included Meraee Al-Qahtani, Deputy Minister for Localization & Human Capital at the Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia, among others.

Headquartered in London, Blue Ocean Corporation, the only Superbrand in the training arena, reaffirmed its global leadership, backed by a powerful legacy of 28+ years of Excellence, 500,000+ alumni, 2,500+ corporate partners, and 30+ international awards. The successful edition of IPSC in Cairo further strengthens the organization’s mission to empower professionals worldwide while elevating Egypt’s standing on the global supply chain map.