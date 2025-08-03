School records its first-ever bilingual MYP Certificate

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Bloom World Academy (BWA) proudly celebrates the outstanding success of its second cohort of International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme (MYP) Certificate Candidates.

The group achieved an average point score of 44 – more than six points above the IB world average of 37.71 – with the highest point score of 49. A total of three students earned scores of 48 points or more, placing them among the high-scoring MYP candidates this year. These results solidify BWA’s commitment to academic excellence, personalised learning, and future-focused education, strengthening its position as a leading IB World School in the region.

In a milestone moment for the school, one candidate earned BWA’s first-ever bilingual MYP Certificate, further demonstrating its dedication to multilingual learning and cultural fluency.

In addition to the Certificate Candidates, other Grade 10 students completed individual MYP eAssessments in selected subjects as part of their customised learning pathways.

John Bell, Founding Principal of Bloom World Academy, expressed his pride: “It’s deeply rewarding to see what’s possible when young people are given the time, space, and support to thrive. I’m incredibly proud of our IB MYP cohort – not only of academic success, but for approaching their learning with curiosity, confidence and character. This success is shared with our brilliant teachers and supportive families, who champion each child’s unique journey. Congratulations to all on this fantastic achievement.”

With strong foundations laid in the MYP, BWA students now progress into the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) at the school’s Nexus Pre-University Centre – a dedicated post-16 learning environment that supports personalised pathways and university preparation.

Known for its firsts, Bloom World Academy has introduced a number of innovations to the region – including a later start time of 9am, fully personalised timetables, and the Learning Achievement Passport (LAP), all designed to put students’ wellbeing and individual growth at the heart of learning. Its curriculum follows a spiral structure, enabling students to revisit key concepts over time and build deeper understanding as they progress. As a fully authorised IBDP/CP school, BWA offers multiple academic routes through both the Diploma and Career-related Programmes (IBCP), including Business and Technology Education Council (BTEC) diploma courses such as Engineering and a pioneering, first-of-its-kind short course in Artificial Intelligence in the UAE.

