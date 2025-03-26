Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Blacklane, the global chauffeur service, has appointed award-winning specialist travel and hospitality consultancy LOTUS Arabia to manage its PR and communications activity in Saudi Arabia.

The result of a competitive pitch, this appointment comes at an exciting time for Blacklane as the business unveils plans to expand throughout the Kingdom as part of its international growth strategy.

In response to the growing demand for sustainable, high-quality mobility in the region, Blacklane is expanding its presence in key cities across Saudi Arabia. Building on the success of its launch in Dubai, this development marks a significant step in the luxury brand’s growth across the Middle East.

LOTUS Arabia’s communication strategy will focus on raising brand awareness for Blacklane across Saudi Arabia through a robust press office programme, creative partnerships, thought leadership implementation, and the localisation of global campaigns.

Adib Samara, General Manager Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Blacklane, said: “Blacklane’s vision is to redefine luxury mobility across the Kingdom. To deliver success in this market, we need a specialist communications partner that has the local knowledge to drive visibility, create brand recognition and foster loyalty with a new audience.”

Jules Ugo, CEO at LOTUS, commented: “We are hugely excited to support Blacklane through such a significant phase in their global development. Our experience working with Saudi’s transport, tourism and aviation sector combined with the global mindset and local approach of our Arabia team will elevate Blacklane to the forefront of this new important market to deliver impact where it matters most.”

For more information, visit www.blacklane.com

ABOUT BLACKLANE

We are Blacklane, providers of premium global chauffeur services. Our mission is to create outstanding experiences for discerning guests by delivering perfect experiences around the world to inspire for a better future. Blacklane offers Airport Transfers, City-to-City commutes, In-City mobility options and chauffeur By-the-Hour services in over 50 countries globally, either pre-booked or on demand. Whether it’s for business or pleasure, Blacklane and its 400 employees and thousands of chauffeur partners have the right premium transportation service for you. By changing how people move, we opened up new opportunities for our chauffeur providers and set industry standards for climate protection in the travel industry. Book on www.blacklane.com or download our app.

For further information, please contact at enquiries@lotus-arabia.com