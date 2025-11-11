Riyadh: Blacklane, the global chauffeur service, is proud to announce the signing of a new strategic agreement with ALTANFEETHI, the leading provider of premium hospitality solutions and airport experiences.

The global collaboration marks an enviable proposition delivering seamless, door-to-door luxury journeys for VIP travellers using airports and travel concierge services across key international cities including Paris, Rome, Vienna, Dubai, Amman, Nice, New York, Abu Dhabi, and London.

As the company continues to expand its footprint in Saudi Arabia’s luxury mobility ecosystem, Jens Wohltorf, founder and CEO at Blacklane, highlights the transformative impact of this collaboration:

“This agreement unites two brands that epitomise excellence. By merging our world-class chauffeur services with ALTANFEETHI’s premium hospitality, we are crafting an unparalleled, luxurious experience for our guests. The highly personalised service of both Blacklane and ALTANFEETHI will now combine to extend the discreet touches of VIP travel, delivering door-to-door care for ALTANFEETHI’s esteemed members in more locations around the world.”

Mohammed Alhimsh, Chief Commercial Officer, ALTANFEETHI, Adds:

"At ALTANFEETHI, we continuously strive to elevate every aspect of our guests’ journey — from their arrival at the airport to their destination around the world. Our partnership with Blacklane reflects our shared commitment to redefining luxury travel through seamless, personalized experiences. By integrating Blacklane’s world-class chauffeur services into our global offering, we are extending the hallmark hospitality of ALTANFEETHI beyond our terminals, ensuring our distinguished guests enjoy exceptional comfort and convenience wherever they travel.”

Through the partnership, ALTANFEETHI members will enjoy global chauffeur services powered by Blacklane, including smooth, high-end transfers between airports and destinations, as well as return journeys from residences to airports. Every journey will reflect ALTANFEETHI’s exclusivity, paired with Blacklane’s dedication to the highest standards of service, style and comfort.

To ensure a seamless experience, Blacklane’s booking technology will be integrated into ALTANFEETHI’s digital platforms, allowing members to book their Blacklane journey directly. The integration reinforces both companies’ commitment to innovation and customer-centric service.

The new agreement for Blacklane follows a series of recently announced partnerships for the TASARU Mobility Investments - an investment entity wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund ("PIF") - backed chauffeur service. ALTANFEETHI joins a portfolio of partners such as Lucid Motors, Riyadh Air, and EVIQ marking Blacklane’s growing role in Saudi Arabia’s ecosystem of business and service excellence, aligned with the ambitious Vision 2030.

About Blacklane:

Blacklane is the global chauffeur service delivering premium, sustainable and reliable mobility all around the world. With services ranging from airport transfers and longer city-to-city rides to hourly bookings and on-demand chauffeur hailing, Blacklane ensures a seamless travel experience for business and leisure guests alike. Headquartered in Berlin, the fast-growing scale-up works with tens of thousands of chauffeur partners to deliver first-class service. As a leader in luxury mobility, Blacklane drives innovation in electrification, training and technology, and is trusted by the world’s leading brands to take care of their people across six continents.

For more information visit https://www.blacklane.com/en/ or download the Blacklane app on Android or iOS.

About ALTANFEETHI:

ALTANFEETHI was established in 1979 as the Executive Office to serve royal family members, state guests, and official delegations across Saudi airports. In 2021, it evolved into a company under the General Authority of Civil Aviation, marking a new era of transformation and innovation.

Today, ALTANFEETHI manages 27 premium terminals across Saudi airports, offering world-class hospitality that reflects Saudi Arabia’s modern image. With a renewed identity and a commitment to luxury, excellence, and authentic Saudi hospitality, ALTANFEETHI continues to redefine the luxury travel experience for distinguished guests.

For more information visit https://altanfeethi.com.sa/en/Pages/default.aspx or download ALTANFEETHI app on Android or iOS.