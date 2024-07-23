Dubai – The world’s first BLACK+DECKER ®️ brand store is now open at Al Ghurair Center, Dubai. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in BLACK+DECKER ®️ ambitious expansion strategy and aligns with its vision to elevate retail footprint, getting closer to consumers and double its revenue growth.

This also marks the first home appliance brand to have a brand store in the region. At a time when the shopping experience is becoming increasingly impersonal, this store aims at bringing back a human touch and an enjoyable shopping experience.

Located in Al Ghurair Center, the store showcases latest BLACK+DECKER ®️ products and offers an immersive consumer experience.

Rahul Chandra, Director Consumer, BLACK+DECKER ®️ Middle East said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our first exclusive store, a testament to our dedication towards customer satisfaction. With a physical retail space, we’re not just expanding our reach, but also strengthening our connection with our consumers”. The UAE Home Appliances Market size is estimated at USD 1.07 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.31 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.24% during the forecast period (2024-2029). Factors like rising disposable income, improving living standards, and the need for comfort are the key drivers for the growth and rapid innovation in the home appliance market”.

“As we unveil BLACK+DECKER ®️ ‘s first retail brand store in the world, we also look ahead to our ambitious growth plans, which include improving retail experience and expanding consumer touchpoints in the future. This store embodies our belief ‘easy by design’ and goes a long way in making the lives of our consumers easy, convenient and balanced. We are looking at different avenues to delight our consumers, like for example for comprehensive home solutions to new homeowners in the region. We would like to thank our partners at Al Wifaq for their support and we look forward to growing the business together”, he added.

Mustafa Riaz, Owner of Al Wifaq, said, “We Al Wifaq are proud to be part of world’s first Black + Decker brand store in world’s most dynamic city Dubai, UAE. This store will not just display the vastly diversified product lines that BLACK+DECKER ®️ has but promises to offer immersive experience that inspires and educates customers. This store lays the foundation for nationwide growth of such customer engaging experience brand stores. Our next target is expanding towards west of Dubai and eventually opening a store in beautiful capital city of UAE, Abu Dhabi.”

Black+Decker’s omnichannel growth plan includes a larger digital and physical outreach, enhancing customer support, a robust distribution network and a wider geographic footprint which brings the brand closer to the consumer’s lives and homes.

About Stanley Black & Decker:

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:) is the world's largest tool company operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's approximately 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople, and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers, and other stakeholders. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

