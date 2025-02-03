BKN301 Group, a London-based Banking-as-a-Service technology provider dedicated to empowering the financial industry and operating in European and MENA markets, has designated its Qatar office as the company’s regional headquarters for the MENA region, in line with its ongoing development strategy. This move highlights BKN301’s commitment to driving digital transformation across the region and advancing the fintech sector through its innovative solutions.

By leveraging its global expertise in digital banking solutions, the new head office in Qatar, which is now fully operational, will serve as a regional hub, offering advanced BaaS Orchestrator solutions and cutting-edge financial services tailored specifically to the MENA market. Its operations will be spearheaded by Jordan A. Fabbri, Country Leader of BKN301, Qatar, facilitating seamless regional delivery of innovative solutions.

The move coincides with Qatar digital economy’s rapid growth, bolstering the nation’s fintech ecosystem. Digital investment will be the largest market catalyst in Qatar, with assets under management (AUM) in the sector poised to reach USD 3.85 million (QAR 14.01 million) in 2025. In line with this, the nation’s digital payments market is rapidly expanding, with the number of users projected to reach 2.87 million by 2028. BKN301 leverages this opportunity to attract more businesses, provide its best-in-class solutions in the region and scale the company’s operations.

Stiven Muccioli, Founder and CEO of BKN301 said: “Our decision to establish the Qatar office as the regional headquarters of the MENA region reflects the nation’s rising position as a fintech innovation hub. By designating the office as our regional operations centre, we aim to better serve the market and support its dynamic growth. Moreover, as the regional fintech sector offers significant opportunities for economic diversification, we reinforce our commitment to advancing Qatar’s vision to foster a robust digital economy, which will also aid in bolstering our ability to deliver world-class solutions and exceptional market value.”

The ongoing growth is a reflection of the Qatar Central Bank’s fintech initiatives and the broader objectives of Qatar’s ‘National Vision 2030’ to drive economic diversification and technological innovation, which BKN301 strives to achieve.

Jordan A. Fabbri, Qatar Country Leader of BKN301 said: Our presence in Qatar promises to accelerate the implementation of our BaaS Orchestrator platform, which will allow companies to integrate and deliver financial products with ease. Moreover, our expertise and innovation distinguish us as a pioneer in transforming banking services and fostering economic diversification. With Qatar's digital payment usage continually growing, we are strategically positioning ourselves to take advantage of the region's rising demand for innovative financial services.”

As the fintech sector sustains its rapid growth momentum, BKN301 remains steadfast in its efforts to offer cutting-edge solutions, which can positively shape the future of the banking and financial services sector.

About BKN301

The BKN301 Group is a London-based Banking-as-a-Service technology provider dedicated to empowering the financial industry with the innovative and scalable BKN301 BaaS Orchestrator platform. This comprehensive solution offers capabilities such as core banking, payment processing, digital wallet and card issuing, API decoupling, cross-border services, open banking, AI, while seamlessly integrating with third-party systems. By redesigning the BaaS approach, BKN301 enables traditional banks, fintechs, neobanks, and digital banks, including blockchain banking and token platforms—to seamlessly integrate secure and scalable solutions into their offerings, driving growth and facilitating new market expansion. Since launching in 2021, BKN301 Group has established a global presence in EMEA, reflecting its commitment to transforming financial landscapes worldwide. For more information, visit bkn301.com

