Dubai, UAE: Internationally reputed and one of the largest institution offering exclusive engineering programmes in Dubai, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC)has opened its admission to the first and higher degree engineering programmes, B.E. and M.E. / M.B.A. in various fields for the academic year 2022-2023. Supporting talent and making it easy for the students, BPDC has announced scholarships of upto AED 7 million covering upto 75% of tuition and 25% of hostel fees. One of the significant features of the university is the 30 weeks of industry internship offered as a part of the curriculum through the program called Practice School (PS). Working in the industry even before graduation, the PS gives students the vital experience needed to get jobs in the MNC’s and top corporates of the world. The institute has collaborated with over 300 companies such as PWC, Reckitt Benckiser, L&T, HP, Schindler, Noon and Landmark Group, as well as sought-after start-ups to offer internships and final placements.

Rated 5 star by KHDA in 2019 and ranked globally amongst top 200 universities in QS Asia University Rankings, BITS Pilani is known for their legacy of creating industry innovators. Located at Dubai International Academic City, the vibrant Campus has 1,300 students from several countries worldwide including numerous employed engineers pursuing the Master's Programmes. The wide range of bachelor’s programmes includes B.E. in biotechnology, chemical, civil, computer science, electrical & electronics, electronics & communication and mechanical engineering. The candidates who have obtained a minimum 60 percent overall aggregate of marks in the qualifying examination can apply for admissions online.

Commenting on the admission announcement, Dr. Srinivasan Madapusi, Director, BITS Pilani Dubai campus, said, “BPDC carries forward the charter of the brand ‘BITS Pilani’ and is dedicated to providing its students with a world-class education that combines academic rigour, intellectual stimulation, state-of-the-art technology and facilities and all-round personality development to deliver values, capabilities and skills for a global and knowledge-based economy. The Practice School, a distinctive hallmark of the BITS Pilani system, is built into the academic programme and enables every student to spend more than a semester with an industry partner and imbibe professional skills and experience in applying theoretical knowledge to solve authentic, real-world problems. Besides, every year we organize campus placement programme, annual career fair, skill based training and career counseling to get our students industry ready. BITS Pilani alumni are spread globally and have distinguished themselves in their chosen careers. They serve as our valuable ambassadors and attest to our commitment to nurture individuals and groom talent in pursuit of excellence."

Over 5,500 students have graduated from the Dubai campus. These graduates are employed in thousands of firms, which include prestigious companies around the world such as Microsoft, Oracle, Siemens, L & T, Emirates airlines, Honeywell, Petrofac, Schlumberger, Infosys, Tata Consultancy, etc., or have completed or pursuing higher studies in more than 75 leading universities worldwide such as Harvard, Stanford, MIT, Cornell, Johns Hopkins, Carnegie Mellon, the University of Toronto, University of Manchester, University of Melbourne, National University of Singapore etc.

Many graduates are also successful entrepreneurs. BPDC has more than 45 start-ups to its credit in the past 5 years. BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus (BPDC) has set up an innovation lab where students have 24x7 access to high-end equipment and machinery to transform their ideas into working prototypes. The Incubation Centre powered by Dubai SME encourages students to think out of the box, guides them through the path of ideation to start-ups and helps in getting seed funding through Dubai Alumni and Dubai SME.

Besides this vibrant campus offers over 30 high-tech engineering and science laboratories of global standards, a well sourced library, modern and smart classrooms, conference facilities, excellent hostel facilities separate for boys and girls, outdoor and indoor sports facilities and much more.

For more details on admission process, fees, and criteria’s visit https://www.bits-dubai.ac.ae/admissions/