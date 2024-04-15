Dubai, UAE - In a significant stride towards advancing satellite communication and space research, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC) proudly announces the successful installation and launch of its ground station. Tailored to track amateur and educational satellites, this state-of-the-art facility epitomizes BPDC's dedication to fostering innovation and providing students with hands-on experience in space technology.

A momentous achievement was realized as the ground station received its inaugural image from the NOAA 19 satellite, demonstrating its operational prowess in capturing crucial weather data. Outfitted with two high-gain cross-polarized yagi antennas operating in VHF and UHF bands, the station facilitates real-time communication with satellites traversing the BPDC campus horizon.

Dr. Srinivasan Madapusi, Director of BPDC, commented on the significance of the milestone, stating, "The launch and operational readiness of our ground station represents a significant leap forward in our pursuit of excellence in space technology. This milestone underscores our dedication to providing students with cutting-edge resources and practical experience in satellite communication."

Among its standout features is the ground station's ability to autonomously track satellite passes using digitally controlled rotors, enabling precise monitoring and data collection crucial for educational and research endeavors. Furthermore, an omnidirectional antenna enhances the station's utility in meteorological research by facilitating the reception of weather data from satellites like NOAA.

The trailblazing ground station at BPDC plays a pivotal role in the ambitious MAHASAT project, mentored by Padma Shri-awardee Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, the visionary behind India’s successful Moon and Mars Missions. Collaborating with UAE's leading online space education hub, Edutech4Space, this project aims to propel BPDC to the forefront of space exploration and education.

MAHASAT, envisioned as a multi-phase endeavor, seeks to revolutionize space technology through incremental advancements. Beginning with the development and testing of a picosatellite using drones, the project has progressed to the establishment a ground station at the BPDC campus, a feat celebrated today. This strategic trajectory will culminate in the construction and launch of an engineering model of the CubeSat, leveraging data collected and analyzed in the field.

Shrisudha Viswanathan, Founder and CEO of EduTech4Space, emphasized the significance of this achievement, stating, "The establishment of this ground station marks a pivotal moment for our organization and the student community of UAE. It not only provides practical training in satellite communication but also opens doors to a multitude of research opportunities in space technology."

Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai highlighted the educational value of such facilities, stating, "The ground station facility at BPDC not only facilitates practical research projects but also offers interdisciplinary learning opportunities in areas such as meteorology and satellite communication. It underscores BPDC's commitment to nurturing the next generation of space scientists and engineers."

With the inauguration of this state-of-the-art ground station, BPDC reaffirms its commitment to excellence in education and research, propelling students towards exciting opportunities in the rapidly evolving field of space technology.