93% of the total crypto value transferred in the region consists of institutional-sized transactions over $10,000, highlighting MENA’s strong institutional interest in crypto

Dubai: Bitpanda Technology Solutions, one of the world’s leading digital asset infrastructure providers, cites that institutional investments in the MENA region surged to $338.7 billion in crypto transactions between 2023 and 2024. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading this surge, driven by institutional-level interest and the growing dominance of stablecoins.

According to market data, 93% of the crypto value transferred in the region consists of transactions over $10,000, emphasizing the institutional activity in the MENA region. The UAE ranked among the top 40 countries globally, received over $30 billion in crypto during this period; while Saudi Arabia continues to lead as the fastest-growing crypto economy in MENA with 154% year-over-year growth. Stablecoins now dominate the market, representing 65% of crypto transactions across the region, surpassing Bitcoin.

In light of the recent announcement of new tax regulations in the UAE aimed at enhancing tax compliance and governance, the evolving regulatory landscape will further bolster institutional confidence in the region's crypto market. These measures align with the UAE's commitment to becoming a global financial hub, ensuring a transparent environment for crypto investments.

"The continued growth of crypto in the MENA region, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, underscores the rising institutional interest in this evolving market," said Nadeem Ladki, Global Head of Bitpanda Technology Solutions. "Our infrastructure, offering over 450 crypto assets and regulatory-compliant services, supports these trends, allowing institutions to participate seamlessly in this exciting space.

The UAE’s forward-thinking policy reforms, as exemplified by recent tax law announcements, will only enable further industry growth in the foreseeable future."

Bitpanda Technology Solutions enables partners to access a wide range of assets, including stablecoins, stocks, ETFs, and commodities, through modular solutions that integrate within three months via API or white-label.

