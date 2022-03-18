News Highlights

BitOasis received Financial Services Permission from Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in 2021. BitOasis completed USD30 million (AED 110 million) Series B financing raising funds from local and global investors - Jump Capital, Wamda, etc. The trading platform allows its users to buy, sell and swap crypto assets and manage their portfolio. BitOasis has added 20+ tokens to its trading platform and allowing users to trade in UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal.

DUBAI, UAE: Having played a pivotal role in the regional crypto space since 2015, BitOasis has earned its reputation as the most trusted crypto-trading platform in the UAE and wider Middle East region.



Being part of a growing crypto ecosystem, there remains a pressing need for simplifying crypto, especially for people who are new to crypto trading and investing, and countless others who are still on the fence about getting started.



The team behind BitOasis has been doing its best to uncomplicate the crypto journey for its users, by introducing new features that are more intuitive and make buying and selling crypto assets a whole lot easier. The most notable upgrades have been implemented on BitOasis’s Core platform, where users can buy, sell and swap crypto, and manage their crypto portfolios without the complexity that comes with a full-scale advanced trader experience.



The platform comes with a new look and feel, boasting a simplified search function that allows users to search for and select the tokens they want to buy or sell using their AED or SAR balance. Seeing multiple trading pairs can often be intimidating for new-to-crypto users, hence the shift to a more beginner-friendly design and functionality.



There’s also the much-awaited introduction of the ‘Swap’ feature on BitOasis Core that will help make crypto-to-crypto trading straightforward for beginners. Core users will have access to existing crypto-to-crypto trading pairs that are currently available on the BitOasis Pro platform. From the user’s perspective, swapping a chosen percentage of Bitcoin, Ethereum or other crypto assets in their existing portfolio with another, is only going to take a few simple clicks. Users will also have full visibility on conversion rates in real time as they start and execute a Swap transaction.



Buy, sell and swap transactions are being further simplified with features such as intuitive redirection guiding users to fund their BitOasis account when their AED or SAR balance is insufficient to execute a purchase.



BitOasis has also partnered with Checkout.com, the leading global payments solution provider, to enable a seamless way for users to deposit AED and SAR to their BitOasis accounts, using their credit or debit card.



Since the start of this year, BitOasis has added 20+ tokens to its trading platform, taking the total number of tokens available for trading to over 40 – The largest token offering available with any crypto-asset exchange in the region. The new upgrades will make the app more scalable, allowing BitOasis to list even more tokens in the coming weeks and months.



These initiatives are part of BitOasis’s broader strategy to drive crypto adoption in the region. The platform is committed to improving its customer experience and making proactive enhancements that will demystify the world of cryptocurrencies for its newest users across the MENA region.



About BitOasis

BitOasis is the Middle East & North Africa’s (MENA) leading online crypto asset trading platform. Established in the UAE in 2015, BitOasis serves retail and professional traders and investors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and the wider Middle East market. The company recently completed a $30m Series B financing raising funds from local and global investors including Jump Capital, Wamda, Alameda Research, Pantera Capital and Global Founders Capital. In Q2 2021 BitOasis received its Financial Services Permission to operate a Multilateral Trading Facility in/from the Abu Dhabi Global Market and is registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider with the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates.