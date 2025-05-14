Regulated Crypto Services: Licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), BitOasis provides secure, compliant, and reliable crypto trading services for retail, corporate, and institutional users across the GCC.

Licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), BitOasis provides secure, compliant, and reliable crypto trading services for retail, corporate, and institutional users across the GCC. Seamless Trading Experience: With an intuitive interface for beginners and advanced features for experienced traders, BitOasis offers a versatile platform to meet the needs of every type of trader. Local bank transfer support ensures smooth deposits and withdrawals throughout the region.

With an intuitive interface for beginners and advanced features for experienced traders, BitOasis offers a versatile platform to meet the needs of every type of trader. Local bank transfer support ensures smooth deposits and withdrawals throughout the region. Premium Services for High-Value Clients: Exclusive VIP offerings and dedicated relationship support for high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients in Bahrain.

Bahrain – BitOasis, the Middle East and North Africa’s (MENA) leading regional virtual assets trading platform, has officially launched its operations in Bahrain, reinforcing its position as the region’s most trusted, compliant, and locally rooted broker-dealer platform. BitOasis Bahrain will operate under a Crypto-Asset Services License from the Central Bank of Bahrain, delivering secure, compliant, and robust trading services for retail, corporate, and institutional users. Designed to cater to all types of traders, it offers an easy-to-navigate interface for beginners, while also providing advanced features for more experienced traders seeking sophisticated tools.

To expand its presence in the region, BitOasis has launched premium services for high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients, featuring exclusive VIP offerings and dedicated relationship support. The platform also supports local bank transfers, ensuring seamless and efficient deposits and withdrawals across the GCC.

Attendees at the launch event were joined by Ali Dashti, the General Manager of BitOasis Bahrain, Ola Doudin, CEO and Co-Founder of BitOasis, and Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder of CoinDCX.

“Today marks a significant milestone as we proudly launch BitOasis in Bahrain,” said Ola Doudin, CEO and Co-Founder of BitOasis. “BitOasis has always stood for trust, providing the best experience for users, and maintaining a robust platform. With the backing of CoinDCX for over a year now, we are accelerating that mission. CoinDCX’s 200+ strong technology team now powers the platform’s backend, unlocking faster performance, deeper liquidity, stronger security, and a significantly enhanced product suite. Our ambition is clear: to reach one million users across the region by 2026, setting the gold standard for compliance, innovation, and customer experience.”

This milestone comes at a time when the MENA region is rapidly emerging as one of the fastest-growing virtual asset markets globally. Fueling this momentum are forward-looking government initiatives across the GCC. Countries like the UAE are making significant investments in blockchain and digital infrastructure—signaling strong institutional support for the long-term growth of the sector.

This commitment is further amplified by a young, tech-savvy population and proactive regulators working to establish a compliant and thriving crypto ecosystem. With internet penetration exceeding 99% in UAE and nearly 60% of the region’s population under the age of 30, the GCC stands out as one of the most digitally native markets in the world, creating fertile ground for large-scale crypto adoption.

The numbers reflect this trajectory. According to IMARC Consulting, the GCC cryptocurrency market was valued at $744.3 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.75%. Additionally, approximately 38% of crypto users in the region have annual incomes exceeding USD 15,000, reflecting a strong base of financially empowered individuals.

“For CoinDCX, MENA is not a market to merely enter—it’s a region to co-build. Since acquiring BitOasis in July 2024, we've seen tremendous progress. BitOasis secured a full VASP License from VARA in December 2024, and with its launch in Bahrain, we're further strengthening our regional presence. By joining forces, we're creating a platform that’s local at heart but global in strength. Our goal is to transform the market, building the most secure, compliant, and future-ready crypto platform in the region,” said Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder, CoinDCX.

Since its inception in 2016, BitOasis has processed over USD 7.4 billion in trading volume and raised over USD 40 million in funding. This expansion into Bahrain comes on the heels of BitOasis securing a full Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) License from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority in December 2024.

About BitOasis

BitOasis, a CoinDCX group company, is the leading regional cryptocurrency trading platform in the Middle East and North Africa. Headquartered in Dubai and established in 2016, BitOasis is a pioneer of the region’s virtual assets ecosystem, serving as the go-to platform for first-time cryptocurrency buyers and professional traders alike. The platform provides a secure and regulated opportunity for investors across 13 countries to buy, hold, and sell 80+ virtual assets. Since its launch, BitOasis has processed more than $7.4 billion in trading volume. BitOasis is licensed under Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority and the Central Bank of Bahrain.