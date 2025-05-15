Bitgrit, a leading global AI startup, has officially established a DLT Foundation under the regulatory framework of ADGM. This milestone marks a significant step towards the launch of their BGR Network, one of the world’s first Web3 protocols to democratize AI ownership, monetization and innovation.

With over 37,000 AI developers from 62 different countries on their platform, Bitgrit has helped organizations like NASA, SoftBank and the Tokyo Government leverage the power of community to solve some of their biggest problems using AI. The company started in Japan and expanded to the UAE in 2021 after being selected for Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s premier startup acceleration program.

Through the Bitgrit platform, companies can crowdsource custom AI solutions through competitions and license off-the shelf community-developed AI models in a quick and affordable manner. The company’s patented GritBox technology ensures developers can train AI models on private datasets without direct access to the underlying data. The launch of the BGR Network now takes these capabilities to the next level—bringing AI assets fully on-chain.

"We’re building a future where AI innovation benefits everyone—not just a few," said Kazuya Saginawa, CEO of Bitgrit. "From digitizing ownership rights to enhancing transparency, from turning AI into a tradable asset to fostering global collaboration—the BGR Network is setting a new benchmark for AI and blockchain integration. Ultimately, we envision a future where AI models within the Bitgrit ecosystem autonomously communicate and evolve, paving the way for Artificial Super Intelligence."

The establishment of the Bitgrit DLT Foundation in ADGM allows the company to leverage Abu Dhabi’s world-class regulatory framework and progressive policies to scale its blockchain-powered AI ecosystem. The foundation’s mission is to create a decentralized AI economy where developers, enterprises, and institutions can securely build, license, and stake AI models on-chain.

With the BGR Token already live, Bitgrit ensures fair and transparent value distribution between AI developers and businesses, reinforcing the principles of decentralization and equitable monetization.

Saksham Kukreja, COO of Bitgrit, added:

“We’re thrilled to be part of Abu Dhabi’s thriving Web3 ecosystem. Ever since we started Bitgrit, our goal has been to democratize AI and make it more accessible to everyone. Launching our own blockchain network was the natural next step but doing it the right way—under a trusted and well-regulated jurisdiction—was just as important to us. ADGM’s strong regulatory framework and progressive policies made it the perfect place to bring this vision to life. With the launch of the Bitgrit DLT Foundation, we’re taking a huge leap forward in bridging AI and blockchain on a global scale.”

Bitgrit has already forged key strategic partnerships within the ADGM Web3 ecosystem, including a collaboration with Changer.ae, a licensed digital asset custody provider, to ensure the secure management of BGR tokens. The BGR Network is also backed by Avalanche, one of the world’s most advanced blockchains known for high-speed, low-cost transactions, reinforcing the network’s scalability and adoption.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Registration Authority (RA) of ADGM said, “By establishing its DLT Foundation within ADGM, Bitgrit joins a growing ecosystem that is shaping the future of blockchain and AI innovation. This move underscores the strength of our regulatory framework and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for blockchain advancement. By fostering an environment where emerging technologies can scale responsibly, ADGM is proud to support pioneers like Bitgrit in unlocking new frontiers in decentralised AI ownership and collaboration.”

With Abu Dhabi emerging as a global hub for blockchain and AI innovation, the launch of the BGR Foundation under ADGM marks a transformative moment for the convergence of these two powerful technologies. By harnessing a secure and forward-thinking regulatory environment, Bitgrit is set to reshape how artificial intelligence is developed, shared, and valued. As the BGR Network expands, it will drive new opportunities for innovation, empowering developers and enterprises to unlock AI’s full potential in a borderless, transparent, and equitable digital landscape.