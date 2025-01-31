His Excellency Dr Thani El Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade in the UAE, Minister of Talent Attraction and Retention, Chairman of the Emirates Drug Establishment, inaugurates MSD’s new office

The new facility will serve as a center for MSD’s operations across the Gulf region and is expected to foster co-creation of health and well-being solutions

Dubai, UAE: MSD, a leading biopharmaceutical company, has established a new office in Dubai, further solidifying its commitment to enhancing health and well-being in the region.

MSD’s new office was inaugurated by His Excellency Dr Thani El Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade in the UAE, Minister of Talent Attraction and Retention, Chairman of the Emirates Drug Establishment, and Robert Raines, Consul-General of the United States of America in Dubai, in the presence of Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park at TECOM Group and other senior officials.

The launch aligns with MSD’s global strategy of expanding its presence in key growth markets and fostering closer ties with regional stakeholders. The new facility will serve as a center for MSD’s operations across the Gulf region, spanning more than 40 years, driving innovation and improving patient outcomes by enhancing access to life-saving medicines and vaccines.

“For the past four decades, MSD has demonstrated the very highest standards in healthcare, delivering pioneering treatments, therapies and medicines to patients across the UAE. Their research capabilities and innovations have also helped to elevate the standards of the UAE healthcare sector as a whole, supporting our efforts to become the best place in the world to live, work and study. I extend my congratulations to MSD on their 40th anniversary – and for the launch of their new headquarters, from which they will write the next chapter in their remarkable success story,” said His Excellency Dr Thani El Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade in the UAE, Minister of Talent Attraction and Retention, Chairman of the Emirates Drug Establishment.

“This celebration is not only about marking the opening of a new office or reflecting on four decades of service in the UAE; it is about recognizing the incredible journey we have been through together with our partners,” said Ashraf Mallak, Managing Director, MSD GCC.

“We have reached numerous milestones united behind a common mission – to enhance health outcomes and provide innovative solutions for patients. Together, we have paved pathways for improved patient care and increased access to life-saving medications. The UAE is a country that appreciates and cultivates innovation, making it an ideal environment for MSD’s continued investment.”

“Co-locating global biopharmaceutical expertise is crucial for nurturing regionally nuanced innovation,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park at TECOM Group. “MSD’s presence strengthens our vision of accelerating progress through a collaborative environment where scientific advancements translate into tangible benefits for the region’s health and well-being. Dubai Science Park will continue to nurture its ecosystem towards the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, the Dubai Research and Development Programme, and ‘We the UAE 2031 vision’.”

MSD’s new office is expected to strengthen collaborations and foster the co-creation of the best solutions to improve the health and well-being of people in the UAE and the wider region. MSD fostered long-standing partnerships with several stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem collaborating on initiatives such as blockchain experimentation with Malaffi and advancing clinical research. The biopharmaceutical company aims to continue exploring partnerships and harness the power of digital technology and data analytics to deliver the healthcare solutions of the future, in alignment with the UAE Centennial 2071 plan.

Dubai Science Park offers a comprehensive ecosystem for the life, energy, and environmental sciences, encompassing Grade-A offices, LEED-certified laboratories, and storage and logistics facilities. Established in 2005, the district strengthens Dubai’s position as a hub for scientific knowledge, and is home to more than 500 industry leaders, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Bayer, and BeiGene, in addition to 6,500 professionals.

TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts includes Dubai Science Park, Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.