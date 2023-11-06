Toronto, Canada – Meditech International Inc. (BIOFLEX), a leading global innovator in the field of Photobiomodulation, is thrilled to announce an exclusive distribution partnership with Alliance Global FZ LLC (AGBL), the largest biomedical gateway serving the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. This collaboration marks a significant step towards expanding BIOFLEX's presence and making their innovative Photobiomodulation devices more accessible to healthcare providers and patients across the U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Pakistan, East & West Africa, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq.

BIOFLEX is the industry leader in Photobiomodulation Therapy (PBMT) technologies. PBMT offers a wide range of benefits including pain relief, decreased swelling and stiffness, decreased recurrence of injury, increased range of motion, and faster recovery time. PBMT is non-invasive, non-toxic, and is currently utilized world-wide. These benefits make it an ideal therapeutic option for use in recovery from injury, managing pain, and enhancing physical performance.

The partnership leverages BIOFLEX's cutting-edge devices, which have garnered recognition worldwide for their quality, safety, and effectiveness, with AGBL's established distribution network, market expertise, and commitment to delivering top-tier healthcare solutions. Together, they aim to strengthen the healthcare landscape by providing healthcare institutions and consumers alike with access to state-of-the-art medical devices that improve patient care and outcomes.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

1. Expanded Product Availability: Through this agreement, AGBL will distribute BIOFLEX's entire range of medical devices to medical facilities throughout the region. This expansion in product availability is set to enhance the region's healthcare access to safe, effective, and non-invasive pain relief significantly.

2. Improved Healthcare Access: BIOFLEX and AGBL share a common goal of improving healthcare access and outcomes. By working together, they aim to ensure that healthcare providers have access to the latest advancements in medical technology, ultimately benefiting patients with cutting-edge solutions.

3. Streamlined Supply Chain: AGBL's well-established distribution network and logistical expertise will streamline the supply chain, making BIOFLEX's medical devices readily available to healthcare institutions. This efficiency will enable healthcare providers to respond to patient needs more effectively and efficiently.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO of BIOFLEX Nicholas Olteanu stated, "We are excited to join forces with AGBL and take this significant step towards enhancing healthcare in the MENA region and beyond. Our commitment to innovation, coupled with AGBL's extensive market reach and expertise, will enable us to serve healthcare providers and patients better than ever before."

Fady Al Assaly, AGBL Group Vice President of Sales added, " We are immensely excited about this partnership, AGBL's mission has always been to improve lives through science, and this partnership will allow us to make this revolutionary photobiomodulation technology accessible to people across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, improving lives and enhancing the well-being of countless individuals.”.

The partnership between BIOFLEX and AGBL signifies a substantial milestone in the MENA region's healthcare sector, promising improved access to cutting-edge medical devices and a brighter future for patients and healthcare providers alike.

About BIOFLEX:

BIOFLEX® is a renowned industry leader in Laser Light Therapy (LLT) and Red Light Therapy technology and solutions. We deliver efficient solutions for medical professionals, chiropractors, physical therapists, healthcare facilities, and veterinarians. Our products are meticulously designed to ensure utmost safety and efficacy and are widely trusted by healthcare practitioners worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.bioflexlaser.com

About AGBL:

The Alliance Global is the largest biomedical gateway to the emerging markets of the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The organization is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and products to researchers, clinicians, and diagnostic users in the emerging healthcare markets within the region. The organization’s stated mission is: “To Improve Lives through Sciences”.

For more information, please visit: www.agbl.net