Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Binghatti set advance growth and momentum for Dubai’s real estate market as they successfully handed over Binghatti Avenue and launched their latest residential development, Binghatti Creek. The back-to-back events took place in Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf, 21st March 2022, Monday.

The company broke their own record of fast project delivery, having completed Binghatti Avenue a year ahead of the schedule. The Dh600m investment project is a 35-storey residential property which comprises of around 700 units with an array of exquisite apartment selection from one-bedroom to three-bedroom units suitable for different clienteles with wide variety of needs. The project also offers townhouses which consist of three bedrooms ideal for families.

“We are very proud to announce Binghatti Avenue’s early handover. The project was scheduled for delivery by the end of 2022 but due to high percentage of completed works, we decided to do the handover this month. This is indeed another milestone for us, beside our commitment to deliver projects on time, this unparalleled achievement reinforces our reputation as a real estate developer,” said Muhammad BinGhatti, CEO.

The finishing of the building depicts supreme quality materials used in the construction of the project. Binghatti Avenue is equipped with a wide variety of amenities to match the highest standards of urban lifestyle. It also has panoramic elevators which allow its residents to enjoy breathtaking views of Dubai’s iconic skyline at the comfort of their own homes.

Because of this great success, there is no doubt, Binghatti is now called the fastest real estate developer in Dubai in terms of project handover. The company has over 40 projects completed and underdevelopment across the emirates amounting to Dh3.5b investment value.

“Our vertically integrated strategy allows us to develop real estate projects that is high performing in terms of quality and investment value. This strategy enables us to deliver projects in a fast manner which gives our clients the ability to obtain the utmost value of their investments,” he added.

This is despite of all the economic challenges most have faced after the pandemic in 2020. The CEO further explained that the real estate sector in Dubai is attracting more investors nowadays, aided by many factors that caused an increase in demand during the recent months both locally and globally. At the top of this list comes the attractiveness of the sector and the stability of Dubai, having considered as one of the safest places to be in, amid geopolitical tensions.

“If history is of any help, crises usually are followed by strong demand for the real estate sector in light of the search for safe havens, because real estate is characterized by a lower operating cost, unlike other projects," he added.

Binghatti also announced the launch of their latest project in Al Jaddaf. Binghatti Creek is a luxury residential tower with a projected value of over Dh400m. This is based on the great momentum that Dubai real estate market has reflected in the past months and on hype of Dubai Expo 2020. The high investor’s demand and robust need for residential units even increased because of its strategic location and its highly competitive prices.

“We are very excited for the launch of our very first project this 2022, Binghatti Creek. We would like to thank our valued clients who have put their trust in us and our industry partners for their unfailing support. The early handover of Binghatti Avenue proves our solid dedication to deliver projects beyond expectation and we stand true to that commitment with all our upcoming projects,” he added.

The project consists of 21 floors and 400 residential units equipped with “Smart Home Automation” systems. The latest tower offers a wide range of luxurious apartments from one-bedroom to three-bedroom units. It also offers townhouses ideal for families with three bedrooms and spacious private balconies. The residential project boasts about its advanced facilities that residents can enjoy such as health and fitness gym, massive swimming pool and children’s play area, among others.

The latest tower has distinctively designed balconies which provides stunning views of Dubai Creek and the city’s famous skyline. It also has ample outdoor spaces without compromising privacy for its residents to enjoy.

The CEO also announced Binghatti’s limited and unprecedented offer of Dh250,000 discount on each purchased apartment for 3 days from the day of the announcement (of the promotion) to celebrate these two triumphant achievements.

Both projects are strategically located in Al Jaddaf, a thriving community situated in the heart of Dubai which provides unlimited access to many of the city’s major tourist destination, shopping malls and recreational parks. They also have easy access to medical clinics and hospitals in Dubai Healthcare City as well as educational institutions, schools, commercial centers, other road networks and public transportation services.

A number of honorable guests from various government offices in Dubai, mainly in real estate sector, came to attend. The program included a countdown and “lighting” ceremony to celebrate Binghatti Avenue’s early completion followed by an astounding reveal and grand launch of Binghatti Creek. The hotel ballroom was also packed with investors, brokers, industry partners, social media personalities and clients who all came to witness this momentous event of the year.

“This marks the beginning of a new era for Binghatti and there will be more in the upcoming months this 2022 and in the years to come,” said Muhammad BinGhatti when he was asked what else the market can expect from the dynamic and growing real estate developer. This could be observed on how the company introduced their latest tower with a new approach on design and branding.

Aside from the early completion of Binghatti Avenue, the company also finished several projects they have in Dubai Silicon Oasis and Jumeirah Village Circle, most of which were completed months prior to the scheduled handover. Not to mention, several more projects that they have launched in in the last quarter of the previous year which show rapid progress in terms of construction in a span of months.