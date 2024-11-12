Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – BinDawood Holding, a leading retail company in Saudi Arabia, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work in Saudi Arabia” for 2024. This prestigious award is a testament to the company’s commitment to creating a positive and supportive work environment for its employees.

Ahmad AR BinDawood, CEO of BinDawood Holding, said : “We are honored to receive this recognition, This award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our employees, who are the heart of our company. We are committed to fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and respect, where every employee feels valued and empowered.”

Anas Al Nawab, Director of HR at BinDawood Holding, added, “We are dedicated to creating a workplace where our employees can thrive. This award is a validation of our efforts to provide a positive and supportive work environment that promotes growth and development.”

Dr. Abdulrazzaq BinDawood, Chairman of BinDawood Holding, expressed his gratitude to the company’s employees for their contributions to this achievement. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” he said. “We are committed to continuing to create a workplace where our employees can reach their full potential.”

About BinDawood Holding

BinDawood Holding is a leading retail company in Saudi Arabia, operating a diverse portfolio of retail formats including hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The company is committed to providing high-quality products and services to its customers, while also creating a positive and supportive work environment for its employees.

For more information about BinDawood Holding, visit bindawoodholding.com

For more information about the certification program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/best-places-to-work-program/

Twitter: http://www.twitter/bptw4

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bptwcertificationprogram/

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/bptw4all/