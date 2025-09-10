Manama, Bahrain: Binance Bahrain and Singapore Gulf Bank (SGB) have partnered to deliver direct USD transfers for retail customers, making it easier and faster to move money between your bank account and digital assets.

The new service allows customers to link their SGB accounts directly to Binance Bahrain and subsequently deposit or withdraw USD with ease in seconds and convert fiat to crypto in a single compliant flow. (Availability is subject to eligibility and local regulations.)

This partnership enables:

1. USD Bank Transfers for Retail: Bank-grade on/off-ramp now available to retail users, not just corporates and HNWIs.

2. Instant transaction: Move funds between your SGB account and Binance Bahrain wallet in seconds.

3. Seamless Onboarding: Link accounts once; we handle the complexity behind the scenes so you can start right away.

4. Direct bank‑to‑exchange rails: Fewer intermediaries, clearer pricing, minimal friction.

This collaboration reflects the Central Bank of Bahrain’s forward-looking approach to regulate digital finance and reinforces the Kingdom’s role as a hub for financial innovation in the region.

“The Kingdom of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 aims to foster a dynamic FinTech landscape that embraces innovation and inclusivity,” Said Tameem AlMoosawi, GM, Binance Bahrain. “With this partnership with SGB, we are creating an environment where users can effortlessly convert fiat to crypto, empowering Bahrain’s vision to become a leading hub for financial innovation in the region.”

“Digital assets are reshaping finance across the GCC and other fast-growing markets,” said Shawn Chan, CEO, SGB. “With SGB Link, we are building a trusted, regulated, and efficient bridge between banking and crypto, and we are proud to launch this first with Binance Bahrain.”

Together, Binance Bahrain and SGB are raising the standard for fiat–crypto connectivity, delivering borderless, compliant and real-time on/off-ramp capabilities for customers.