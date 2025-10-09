Dubai - Binance Academy is partnering with Bitcoineen, a fully licensed Emirati company, to launch its first-ever fully Arabic pilot program. This collaboration makes Binance Academy’s resources fully accessible in Arabic for the first time, ensuring participants can learn in the language they use every day.

The program, delivered entirely in Modern Standard Arabic, will cover crypto basics, trading fundamentals, risk management, and secure onboarding with Binance. The three-month initiative will train and onboard 500 participants through structured cohorts, live workshops, and active community engagement.

Bitcoineen is an Emirati company founded in 2021, known as the region’s go-to platform for crypto education in Arabic. With more than 400 workshops delivered, 40+ cohorts trained, and a community of 15,000 followers, the company has helped thousands begin their crypto journeys.

By teaming up with Binance Academy, Bitcoineen will scale its impact, bringing its proven learning model to the new users through structured training, hands-on workshops, and community-led engagement.

Arabic is spoken by more than 400 million people worldwide. Across the Arab world, over 348 million are online, representing more than two-thirds of the population. In the UAE, internet penetration is nearly universal. That scale makes localized crypto education in Arabic not just valuable, but essential.

Crypto adoption has always been about access: access to knowledge, access to tools, and access to opportunity. In the UAE, that means reaching people in the language they use every day.

The partnership will bring crypto education directly to Arabic-speaking users in the UAE. Highlights include:

Cohort-Based Learning : 5 groups of 100 participants each, with a mix of Telegram community engagement and live online workshops.

: 5 groups of 100 participants each, with a mix of Telegram community engagement and live online workshops. Hands-On Curriculum : Sessions cover everything from “What is currency?” and “Why crypto?” to risk management, trading fundamentals, and a live Binance demo.

: Sessions cover everything from “What is currency?” and “Why crypto?” to risk management, trading fundamentals, and a live Binance demo. Interactive Workshops : Participants complete pre- and post-session knowledge checks, quizzes, and live Q&As to reinforce learning.

: Participants complete pre- and post-session knowledge checks, quizzes, and live Q&As to reinforce learning. Onboarding & Reactivation: All cohorts are integrated with Binance onboarding, helping new users get started securely and re-engaging existing ones.

Each workshop is delivered in Modern Standard Arabic, making complex ideas accessible and building confidence step by step.

Trust and education go hand in hand. For many Arabic-speaking users, a lack of resources in their language has been one of the biggest barriers to crypto adoption.

By making Binance Academy’s resources available in Arabic through a trusted local partner, the collaboration aims to remove those barriers. Together with Bitcoineen, Binance Academy is building financial confidence, strengthening community knowledge, and showing how secure, regulated platforms like Binance Academy can empower individuals.

By the end of the program, more than 500 participants will have completed structured training, with an optional graduation event to celebrate their achievements. But the real impact goes beyond numbers. Education creates a ripple effect. When people gain knowledge, they share it with their families, colleagues, and wider communities. That is what makes this program so important.

For Binance Academy, it marks the first fully localized Arabic-language initiative. For Bitcoineen, it advances its mission to make crypto education accessible to every Arabic speaker in the UAE. And for participants, it is the start of an exciting journey, giving them the tools, knowledge, and support to take their next steps with confidence.