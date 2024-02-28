Bin Sulayem: Through the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows, we work to enhance Dubai's position as a strategic center for attracting companies and traders from all around the world

Khoory: These efforts affirm our commitment to supporting the local and national economy, and our effective role in enhancing trade and Dubai's position as a global trade hub

The Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation held an extensive meeting with the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows company owners’ customers which was held at the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel at Port Rashid. The purpose was to discuss fruitful cooperation methods to serve the trade and economic sector in Dubai.

In his opening speech, H.E. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, affirmed that Dubai serves as a pivotal hub for commercial activities, bridging many countries worldwide. He emphasized Dubai's distinguished position on the global economic map due to its strategic geographical location between East and West. He also highlighted the wise leadership's commitment to providing resources, support, and monitoring of commercial and economic projects.

Bin Sulayem stated, "We work at the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation through the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows, with the aim of increasing foreign trade volume and improving the business environment in Dubai to stimulate trade and business growth."

He noted that the PCFC’s efforts align with Dubai Economic Agenda D33, endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aiming to increase foreign trade to 2 trillion dirhams by 2026.

He further highlighted the growth of the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows during the past year compared to previous years, with a 9% increase in the number of wooden ships entering Dubai for trade in 2023 compared to 2022, totaling 11,550 wooden ships carrying over 1.3 million metric tons of cargo and consumer goods, with an 11% increase in cargo volume.

Bin Sulayem expressed the corporation's keenness to hold such meetings with traders and investors periodically to strengthen strategic partnership relations, identify obstacles, and proposals that contribute to enhancing trade activities and the business environment in Dubai. He stated, "We innovate the best services to maintain Dubai's economic position on the global trade map."

He added, "Through the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows, we aim to facilitate procedures for receiving wooden ships and reduce the time required to clear wooden ship cargo, thus accelerating trade movement and enhancing operational efficiency. We aim to attract the largest possible number of traders and operators, as well as provide all facilities to coordinate sailing operations, to develop the trade and business environment in Dubai, making it a regional hub attracting various business sectors and trade."

Mahmoud Amin Khoory, CEO of the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows,, said, "We are proud to organize this successful gathering that reflects our commitment to strengthening relations with our trading partners. We look forward to continuing effective cooperation to achieve further successes in the future in collaboration with our strategic partners, as these initiatives are essential for developing joint and integrated strategic plans to serve the interests of all parties."

He concluded by saying, "The importance of these meetings lies in exchanging knowledge and experiences, developing innovative and smart solutions to better meet the needs of traders. They represent a valuable opportunity for direct communication with operators and understanding their needs more deeply, thereby achieving their satisfaction and gaining their trust in the services we provide through the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows. These efforts confirm our commitment to supporting the local and national economy and our effective role in enhancing trade and Dubai's position as a global trade hub."