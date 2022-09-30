Dubai, UAE: UAE-based Bikeera is teaming up with Binance to accept virtual asset payments for the purchase of Bicycles, Scooters, Electric Mobility vehicles, Gears and Services on their website or in their Store in Dubai.

The alliance makes Bikeera one of the first companies in the UAE to accept virtual asset payments through Binance Pay, and the first cycling/mobilty company to offer customers the choice of paying in cryptocurrencies.

Binance Pay is a contactless and borderless gateway on the Binance App that allows users and merchants around the world to use cryptocurrencies without incurring special handling fees.

Set to boost sustainable mobility in the GCC in view of COP28 in the UAE, Bikeera says the move aims to help reduce GHG emissions, Carbon footprint and improve the health and lifestyle of GCC residents.

Settlements will be facilitated by Binance, and the crypto-to-crypto gateway will support various crypto assets such as BNB, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

With this development, Bikeera follows the steps of Majid Al Futtaim, Virtuzone, Palazzo Versace, EasyPay and others as pioneering companies in MENA to have integrated Binance Pay in their systems.

“Bikeera aims to provide sustainable mobility alternatives that promote a healthy lifestyle and a better planet. By partnering up with Binance, we are giving more flexibility to customers in terms of payment methods. We are proud to have been selected as one of the first companies in this program, and would like to congratulate Binance on their recent announcement about receiving the MVP license from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA). This most recent license is an acknowledgement of the compliance and safety processes behind the Binance ecosystem” said Anthony Boukather, CEO of Bikeera.

“Binance is committed to supporting innovative and impact driven businesses such as Bikeera. As a leader in this space, Bikeera’s decision to accept virtual assets payments via Binance Pay empowers the sports community in the UAE and helps with the adoption of more efficient payment methods” said Nadeem Ladki, Executive Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Binance.

About Bikeera:

BIKEERA is the Middle East’s ultimate bicycles destination that sets the tone for future sustainable mobility. It offers premium electric and mechanical bicycle brands from around the world, both in-store as well as online. BIKEERA aims to deliver a holistic enjoyable experience for all commuters and cyclists to revolutionize their daily commuting activities as to pave the way to sustainable mobility.

BIKEERA is the exclusive distributors of Stromer, Yadea , Cipollini , LaPierre , KTM , Polygon across the Middle East/GCC covering city, road, foldable, MTB, gravel and kids bicycles categories. Their facility is located on Umm Suqeim, it’s a bicycle haven of more than 4,300 square feet where visitors can enjoy sipping on coffee, shopping for bicycles, gear accessories as well as servicing their bicycle.

For more information please visit www.bikeera.com

