Amman-Jordan – BIGO Technology (BIGO), one of the fastest growing Singapore technology companies, is thrilled to announce that Clean Kinetics Pte Ltd will be the inaugural participant in the Singapore-Jordan Incubation Program. The program, which was launched in 2023 in the Middle East was a testament to the stability of the country, identifying it as a reliable investment choice for Asian companies looking to expand into the Middle East via Jordan.

The program is a manifestation of the strong ties between BIGO Technology and the Hashemite Kingdom. As part of the program, to help innovative startups like Clean Kinetics set up, BIGO offers access to shared office facilities, business matchmaking opportunities, and guidance in establishing a local presence in Jordan. Clean Kinetics, a leading Singapore-based company specializing in renewable energy projects, is set to benefit from BIGO's support and resources. To date, Clean Kinetics has successfully completed over 50MW of solar PV systems in Singapore and 1.5 GW of utility solar PV in the Middle East.

The Singapore-Jordan Incubation Program, an initiative by BIGO Technology is backed by Jordan's Ministry of Digital Economy & Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Investment; and provides a unique opportunity for Singaporean startups to explore the vast potential of the MENA region through Jordan. With its strategic location, stability, investment freedom, young skilled talent pool, and nurturing ICT sector, the Hashemite Kingdom stands as an attractive destination for startups looking to tap into the growing Middle Eastern Region.

Following the visit of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Singapore in January for the Jordan-Singapore Tech Alliance Forum, BIGO’s Program aims to encourage and develop local emerging talent while enhancing economic and technological collaboration between Singapore and Jordan. By supporting companies like Clean Kinetics, BIGO acts as a platform to advance economic growth and technological innovation in the region.

"Since our inception, BIGO Technology has enjoyed stable growth and unwavering support from the Kingdom of Jordan. As a gesture of our gratitude and commitment to ‘do something good’ for a country that has been so welcoming to us, we are proud to invite fellow Singaporean tech companies to join us in upskilling the broader tech industry in Jordan. By welcoming Clean Kinetics as the inaugural participant in our incubation program, we are paving the way for increased international collaboration and foreign investment in Jordan. This initiative underscores our dedication to fostering the immense potential of regional talent and creating opportunities for Singaporean companies in the dynamic Middle East market," said Ian Goh, Director at BIGO Technology.

Lee Kah Lup, Chief Development Officer at Clean Kinetics Pte Ltd., remarked, “We are honored to be the first participant in BIGO’s incubation program. This opportunity allows us to expand our renewable energy business in the Middle East and leverage on Jordan’s natural strategic advantages. We are excited about the potential for growth and collaboration that this incubation program offers. In July, we have established an MOU with Al-Hussein Technical University to offer job experience and recruit graduates for our projects. Our investments include EV charging stations in Jordan to serve the growing EV car adoption in the country.”

BIGO Technology invites forward-thinking companies to join its incubation program by emailing (press@bigo.sg). Companies in the program can expect to tap into a dynamic ecosystem that fosters innovation and growth.

About BIGO Technology

BIGO Technology (BIGO) is one of the fastest-growing Singapore technology companies. Powered by Artificial Intelligence technology, BIGO's RTC (Real Time Communications) based products and services including Bigo Live (live streaming), Likee (short video) and imo Ads (advertising platform) have gained immense popularity, with hundreds of millions of monthly active users in more than 150 countries.

About Clean Kinetics Pte Ltd

Clean Kinetics Pte Ltd is a leading Singapore-based company specialize in developing renewable energy projects in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines and the Middle East. Till date It has successfully completed over 50MW solar pv systems in Singapore and 1.5 GW utility solar pv in the Middle East.