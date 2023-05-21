Géant Continues Rapid Expansion with Launch of Géant Express in Oud Metha reaching 41 stores between aswaaq and Geant in the UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: GMG Everyday Goods’ retail division has launched its first ever Biggest May Fest promising unbeatable deals, exclusive offers, and everyday discounts of 50 % to 70% off and an exciting chance to win double cash back on in-store purchases made from now until 28th May 2023.

Customers at select Géant and aswaaq stores including those in Dubai Hills, Mudon, newly opened Nshama and Jumeirah Golf Estates can enjoy up to 70 percent off on everything from fresh groceries to fresh food, meat and seafood, organic, plant-based foods and global foods, and a mix of day-to-day and non-essentials.

Spend AED 150 in your local Géant hypermarket or AED 75 in supermarkets and Express stores and you stand a chance to win double cash back. Details on how to participate will be shared at checkout. This cash back promotion is on in select aswaaq stores (spend limit varies depending on size of store) where you can also enjoy offers of up to 70 percent.

“Our Biggest May Fest is designed to reflect our promise of great value, variety, and convenience. We want to make grocery shopping rewarding with unmatchable offerings and give families an opportunity to gear up for their summer holidays,” said Marc Laurent, President, Retail - Everyday Goods at GMG.

Residents of Oud Metha will be pleased to know that they can also enjoy these amazing deals now that a Géant Express store has opened in their community at Lamcy Residences.

From freshly prepared food to go, imported and local fresh produce, to quality meats, cheese and cold cuts, global foods and bakery products, customers can find it all including a unique South Asian shop in shop to cater to the largest demographic who live and work in this area.

Home delivery will also be available to neighbourhoods in the vicinity via local delivery platforms straight to your doorstep. And just like any Géant, customers can purchase their Géant gift cards in-store as well as reusable bags, reiterating the brand’s strong commitment to environmental sustainability and promoting a positive and cohesive community lifestyle.

About Géant:

Géant is a chain of supermarkets and hypermarkets that are part of the French retailing giant Groupe Casino, with a turnover in excess of over 30 billion euros and part of the GMG’s everyday goods division in the UAE.

There are currently 20 Géant supermarkets across UAE.

In addition, Géant continues its partnership with ADNOC to strategically place Géant Express stores within their portfolio of petrol forecourts.

Every Géant store aims to bring together residential and commercial communities by promoting a positive and cohesive community lifestyle through the finest food retail concepts and an engaging in-store shopping experience.

About aswaaq retail:

aswaaq Retail is recently acquired by of GMG , a chain of supermarkets and convenient stores across UAE.

There are currently 21 aswaaq supermarkets in the UAE and 11 community malls.

aswaaq Retail is set apart by the vibrant colors and the flair of an authentic traditional street market. It gives the customer a sense of place and a sense of belonging; somewhere to call their own and a place closer to home. aswaaq Stores are a place that embraces all the values of an authentic marketplace; it is a place where people will know you, a place where people will listen to you; a place where people will understand your needs and wants.

