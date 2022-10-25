Manama: The long-standing partner of the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), Strathclyde Business School has been ranked in the annual Financial Times’ top 100 ranking of Executive MBA programmes.

The well-established Strathclyde MBA has been provided in Bahrain since 1995, which holds Triple Accreditation from the three Global accrediting bodies – AMBA, AACSB and EQUIS – placing the University in the top 10 of UK Executive MBA provider and the only Scottish provider to be ranked.

On this occasion, Professor David Hillier, Executive Dean of Strathclyde Business School, said, "We are delighted with this most recent ranking of our Executive MBA programme by the Financial Times, which is considered testament to the standard of our MBA programme and how our graduates, both in Bahrain and at our other International Centres around the world, benefit both personally and in terms of their career from doing a Strathclyde MBA."

Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Director of the BIBF extended his warmest congratulations to the team of Strathclyde on this outstanding achievement, stating, “The BIBF continuously strives to provide internationally-recognised education that matches local and regional business standards, and for the past 27 years, the Strathclyde Executive MBA has been the executive programme of choice for business leaders in Bahrain.

On her part, Dr. Raja Bucheeri, Head of Academics Centre at the BIBF said, “We are proud of this long-standing partnership with University of Strathclyde to provide the opportunity for business professionals to receive one of the most highly sought-after MBAs in the world.”

