UAE, Dubai – BHM Capital, the leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, is proud to announce its membership as an "External Market Maker" on the Bahrain Bourse (BHB) effective Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

This milestone agreement underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing financial market efficiency and infrastructure development. By improving liquidity levels and increasing market depth, the initiative aims to attract regional and international investors, while directly supporting efforts to foster greater integration among the Bahraini and GCC financial markets.

As an External Market-Maker, BHM Capital will adhere to BHB’s Market Making Guidelines and the relevant regulations established by the Kingdom of Bahrain’s securities regulator. The company is expected to formalize the necessary Market Maker agreement with BHB, ensuring its compliance with the regulatory framework and further contribution to the enhancement of liquidity and transparency in the market.

Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, the Chief Executive Officer of BHM Capital, stated:

“Joining the Bahrain Bourse as an External Market Maker marks a pivotal step in our mission to strengthen connectivity between GCC markets and deepen regional financial integration. This achievement not only reflects our dedication to delivering innovative and advanced trading solutions but also highlights our active role in enhancing market liquidity and driving economic activity in the region”.

He added: “We are committed to operating with the highest standards of governance and compliance. As part of BHM Capital's expansion strategy within the GCC, the Bahrain market serves as a strategic launchpad for further growth and broader regional presence. This move marks the initial phase of a strategy announced earlier, aimed at expanding our presence and strengthening our position across the GCC financial markets”

The registration of BHM Capital as a Market Maker on Bahrain Bourse is part of its ongoing strategy to strengthen its regional footprint. By offering innovative solutions that improve market efficiency and increase investor appeal.

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

