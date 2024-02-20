KSA, Riyadh: Brands For Less Group, a leading retailer, is listed as the 6th Best Place to Work in Saudi Arabia, according to the annual rankings released by the Global Authority on workplace culture, ‘Great Place to Work’. The certification is a testament to the group's commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment for all its employees and is awarded after a thorough assessment of the work environment.

The evaluation takes into account the valuable outcomes achieved through efficient internal communication between the management and staff, the employees' sense of pride in their work, level of trust and leadership skills. As reflected in the brand’s logo and values, the organisation prioritises employee satisfaction and well-being by providing a workspace that inspires creativity, innovation and fosters a healthy work-life balance.

The recognition comes at a time when BFL Group is doing significant business expansion in the region. In the preceding year, 28 new stores were inaugurated at key locations across Saudi Arabia and 5 more are set to open by the end of the first quarter of this year. The group has also invested in a fully automated distribution centre facilitating its ambitious plans and contributing to the growth of the retail sector in the region.

The success of BFL Group can be attributed to its emphasis on teamwork, innovation, and a customer-centric approach. The company exemplifies that a motivated and satisfied workforce is key to achieving sustainable growth and maintaining its position as a leader in the retail industry. Their dedication to provide premium products at great value, coupled with the commitment to cultivating a progressive culture, has positioned the brand as the preferred destination for both shoppers and professionals.

For more information about Brands For Less Group, please visit their official website at https://www.brandsforless.com/en-ae/

About Brands for Less:

The Brands for Less (BFL) Group is one of the world’s leading off-price retailers of fashion and homeware. Based in the United Arab Emirates, they serve over seven markets across the Middle East and Europe. Their journey started with their unique off-price business model – ‘Brands for Less’ – in Lebanon in 1996. Four years later, in the year 2000, the Group established a new home in the UAE. Their goal is to delight customers and entice them back with the promise of International brands all at up to 80% off the original retail price. The “Treasure Hunt” model ensures there is always something new to explore, desire and discover. The Group acquired exclusive rights to the ‘Tchibo’ franchise in the MENA region, selling the German brand’s homeware and apparel at very competitive prices associated with a premium customer care environment. The Group continues to expand their product range in line with their customer-centric principles, making sure that store visitors benefit from a rich, all-in-one experience. The Group’s latest push was towards making Brands for Less more inclusive for customers worldwide by taking their e-commerce experience to new audiences.



