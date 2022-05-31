Investment to fund dedicated Infinera sales team, deployment of local technical consultants and warehousing and logistics supply chain requirements ​​​​​​​

Dubai, UAE: To meet the growing demand for bandwidth in the region, Beyond Technology (BT), a world leader in digital transformation announces investments in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia to support regional fiberization projects with Infinera solutions. Infinera is a recognized leader in high-performance optical networking solutions and Beyond Technology, with its presales, deployment, and support engineering expertise will be able to cater to the growing demand for their projects. Moreover, BT has also signed service agreements allowing for 33 warehouse facilities across the region, including in United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Pakistan, Tunisia, Jordan, and Oman.

A partner of leading technology companies such as Google, Juniper Networks, and VMware, Beyond Technology has also been recognized as a Global Gold channel partner by Infinera. The company helps bring its resources and those of its partners for fiber optic expertise in the MEA region and Pakistan while these skilled experts consult, design, implement and support the clients.

Due to the massive increase in data consumption, 5G, social media content, streaming video, and digital transformation initiatives, there are major investments in fiberization projects worldwide. Beyond Technology works closely with Infinera to meet these demands. Moreover, Infinera’s industry-leading solutions include ICE6, an 800G coherent optical engine technology that enables customers to meet growing capacity demands and put more revenue-generating services over a given fiber pair at the lowest cost per bit.

Supply chain timelines combined with local logistical service levels across delivery and repair is another critical necessity in today’s business environment. To address this particular need, Beyond Technology has partnered with leading regional logistical companies to provide multiple regional warehousing facilities for its service provider clients with the highest service levels in delivery to clients, low cost, data analytics using AI on inventory, and next day turnaround times for critical repair operations.

Zoff Khan, CEO of Beyond Technology MEA, commented, “We are currently seeing massive, accelerated growth in fiber across all markets due to increased data usage. As a result, cloud and service providers need to modernize their transmission networks to cope with these new demands. This is being seen consistently in almost every emerging market we operate in. This trend also appears to be continuing in the foreseeable future. This is why we have ramped up our local sales team, engineers, and logistics capabilities. These investments will consolidate further leadership for Beyond Technology and Infinera within the MEA and South Asia region. We look forward to jointly supporting our customers even better.”

Lorraine Twigg, VP of Partners and Development, Infinera said, “We are very excited to expand our global partnership with Beyond Technology to the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia markets. Beyond Technology is a trusted and valued Gold Partner, the top tier within Infinera’s PartnerPlus Program. We are truly committed to investing in growth in these markets by working closely with the team at Beyond Technology..”

Beyond Technology enables Business Transformation through technology in over 80 countries (including Pakistan, USA, Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, UAE, and Morocco, among many others) and continues to expand under its campaign “The Year Beyond Technology.” Giving its partners and clients a solid opportunity to grow together in a diversity of digital services and many regions.

About Beyond Technology

Beyond Tech Holding LLC is an American corporation with over 30 years of experience and more than 100 collaborators worldwide focused on enabling business transformation through technology. With their strategic alliances, they are members of Gartner's magic quadrant and have been recognized as “50 best companies to watch”, “30 most inspiring leaders to watch,” and “Most promising technology solutions companies for the telecom industry.”

Beyond Technology drives a global movement to redefine business success by building an ecosystem that generates wellness and transcendence for employees, customers, strategic partners, and society while positively impacting the environment. Its work methodology is based on consulting and implementing applied technology in companies of any industry and size.