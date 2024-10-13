Manama, Bahrain: Beyon and the American University of Bahrain (AUBH) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on providing academic sponsorship and graduate training opportunities to students. The signing builds upon Beyon’s consistently successful sponsorship of students for their four-year programme, and now injects an element of professional development through opportunities to work within the Beyon Group of companies. The MoU signing took place in the AUBH Campus, and was attended by Beyon CEO, Andrew Kvalseth, Beyon Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer, Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa, AUBH President, Dr. Bradley J. Cook, Chief Operating Officer, William D. Hurt, and Dean of Students, Dr. Amal Alawadhi. The gathering also saw the award of a new scholarship to Mohamed Ahmed Qamber from Isa Town Secondary Boys School making him the fourth recipient of the Beyon Scholarship Programme.

After the signing, Beyon CEO Andrew Kvalseth emphasized the value of partnerships between academia and industry. "In fast-changing industries like ours, the future depends on helping young people reach their full academic and professional potential, equipping them to succeed in an evolving job market. Beyond academic sponsorship, we're excited to offer students guidance on future career paths. Initiatives like this reflect our core value of 'Caring Beyon Now.' This is our fourth year partnering with AUBH, and it's rewarding to see past recipients continue to excel in their studies."

Dr. Bradley J. Cook AUBH President, said: “We place a great deal of value on our partnership with Beyon which supports us in delivering unique opportunities for AUBH students. Annually, a number of our students benefit from summer trainee and graduate placements at Beyon’s companies which we truly appreciate and value as it gives our students hands-on work experience, learning from experts across a wide range of skills.”

The key pillars of the MoU are in line with both Beyon’s and AUBH’s CSR commitment to support youth-centric educational initiatives that will enable students to pursue their goals, prepare for a successful future and will empower Bahraini youth to succeed in the global economy of the future.

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact public.relations@beyon.com