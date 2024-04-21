Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Money, part of the Beyon Group, has announced a partnership with Medical.BH to benefit its customers who book and pay for health services using a Beyon Money card, with up to 5% unlimited cashback. Beyon Money Classic Card users will receive 3% cashback while Platinum Card users will receive 5% unlimited cashback.

The partnership deal was signed by Beyon Money CEO Roberto Mancone and Medical.BH Managing Director Ali AlHalwachi, during a meeting held at the Beyon Campus, Hamala, Bahrain.

The Beyon Money cashback deal is currently available with a growing number of Medical.BH’s providers including:-

Global Dermatology Centre

La Clinique Dental

Brite Smile Dental Centre

Dr. Khulood Al Darazi Medical Centre

Dental House

Derma House Medical Centre

New Life Centre for Rehabilitation

Al Malaki Specialist Hospital

Al Ghareeb Medical Centre

Manual Physiotherapy Centre

Aethetica Dental Center

AlFardan Dental Centre

Dr Amina AlTamimi Medical Center

Beyon Money CEO Roberto Mancone said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Medical.BH to further enhance the range of cashback offers available when using the Beyon Money card. Such partnerships ensure that our clients have access to a wide range of providers and a broad spectrum of medical services, and we are planning to add more providers very soon.”

“The new partnership is in line with Beyon Money’s commitment to elevate its customers’ experience while using their Beyon Money cards for their daily spending, by adding enhanced benefits and rewards in collaboration with a variety of providers to make the Beyon Money Card their first choice,” Mr. Mancone added.

Medical.BH Managing Director Ali AlHalwachi said, “We are excited to partner with Beyon Money. This collaboration drives our partnership with medical providers to a new level where we facilitate attractive offers to Medical.BH’s end users in a seamless user experience. Users of both Beyon Money and Medical.bh apps will benefit from lucrative unlimited cashback offers with participating medical firms.”

“We are confident that our joint campaign will align with the aspirations of our customers and is a step in the right direction to draw attention to niche, under-served market” Mr. Al Halwachi added.

To avail of the cashback benefits available with the selected list of Medical.BH providers, customers should use their Beyon Money cards when booking or paying for their medical services through Medical.BH app and website with the selected partners .

New customers are invited to download the Beyon Money App today to start enjoying an extensive range of benefits, including special offers, cashback deals, the lowest remittance rates in Bahrain and opportunities to save and earn with Beyon Money’s Flexi Invest.

