Pioneering a New Era in Online Payments in the Kingdom of Bahrain

Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Money, part of the Beyon Group, has launched Beyon Money Checkout, an innovative online payment acceptance solution for corporates and businesses in Bahrain. Delivered in partnership with Ottu, a leading financial technology company, the solution is reshaping the landscape of merchant services in Bahrain and other Middle Eastern regions.

This collaboration with Ottu will support the expansion of Beyon Money’s services by empowering merchants in Bahrain to seamlessly integrate Beyon Money Checkout for their e-commerce channels. As part of their commitment to merchant solutions, Ottu will be offering Beyon Money’s payment solutions across its extensive merchant network in Bahrain and other regional markets.

Beyon Money Check Out, the new online payment acceptance solution reduces the number of steps for processing payments when compared to traditional solutions, leading to cost savings for merchants. Furthermore, the solution benefits Beyon Money users through delivering a seamless payment experience, with transactions completed instantly by simply using their phone number registered with Beyon Money, instead of entering their payment card details.

Beyon Money CEO Roberto Mancone commented, ”Beyon Money Checkout leverages its digital wallet, enabling merchants to receive instant payments from Beyon Money customers, at lower costs compared to traditional card payment methods. Together with Ottu, we will empower merchants while also elevating the online payment experience for Beyon Money customers.”

Speaking about this transformative partnership, Ottu CEO Talal AlAwadhi said, "This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of simplifying transactions in Bahrain, the UAE, and the GCC. Ottu will spearhead the expansion of Beyon Money’s new payment service, Beyon Money Checkout, offering an advanced online payment solution that will redefine the way we conduct financial transactions."

About Beyon Money

Beyon Money, part of the Beyon Group, is a financial super app based in the Kingdom of Bahrain. With Beyon Money, you have access to a suite of financial services and offerings, from prepaid cards with worldwide acceptance and unparalleled benefits, to global remittance services at the most competitive rates and secure modes of delivery. With its Flexi Invest offering Beyon Money customers earn profits on their cash balances with no limit restrictions.

Beyon Money is a one-stop destination for managing all your money seamlessly, securely and transparently.

www.beyonmoney.com

About Ottu

Ottu is a leading financial technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the way merchants integrate, manage and orchestrate their online payments. With a focus on innovation, security, and customer-centric solutions, Ottu has forged strategic alliances with banks, schemes and acquirers benefitting the fintech ecosystem.