Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon group, has been recognised as the fastest growing Cyber Security Company in the Middle East & Cyprus in the second edition of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50. The achievement also places Beyon Cyber among the top 14 fastest growing technology companies across all industry categories.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 programme in the Middle East & Cyprus recognizes the fastest growing technology companies in the region, ranking the 50 fastest growing public or private technology companies, based on their revenue growth. Deloitte reviews technology companies from a wide range of industry sectors as part of the selection process, such as software, Fintech, energy tech, EdTech, digital commerce, as well as cyber security and more.

Speaking on the achievement of this award, Beyon Cyber CEO Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Daij Al Khalifa said, “Being recognized by Deloitte as the fastest growing technology company in Bahrain and the fastest growing cyber security company in the region is something we are immensely proud of. The award recognizes the dedication, capacity, and innovative spirit of the entire Beyon Cyber team, who continue to push boundaries and deliver exceptional cyber security solutions to clients in the Kingdom and region. This award is a testament to the bold vision of Beyon to excel in the Kingdom and the region through high value cyber security solutions and services.”

Dr. Shaikh Khalid added, “I would like to make a special mention of DTS Solution, a Beyon Cyber company, that has been instrumental in expanding Beyon Cyber’s footprint in the region.”

Finally speaking about the core value proposition of Beyon Cyber he said, “Our core mission is to replace the black box, legacy and siloed approach to cybersecurity with a transparent and integrated cyber defense approach, which is why Beyon Cyber’s unique services and solutions portfolio has given businesses attractive options and confidence, to successfully address their security challenges.”

Beyon Chief Digital Growth Officer Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa congratulated the Beyon Cyber team, its Board members and customers and added, “This success would not have been possible without the trust of our customers who continuously drive us to excel and evolve in addressing cyber security challenges. We remain committed to delivering exceptional cyber security services and to innovate and push boundaries.”