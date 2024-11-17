Manama, Bahrain: Beyon is delighted to deliver a significant milestone, and regional first, as part of its group-wide sustainability drive. The achievement comes through Beyon’s telecommunications arm, Batelco, which has launched the first off-grid mobile site in the region, powered entirely by renewable solar and wind energy.

This achievement highlights Beyon group-wide commitment to adopting sustainable practices in a tangible manner, demonstrating that technological advancement can go hand in hand with environmental responsibility. Global initiatives are ongoing to tackle the climate crisis through decarbonization, innovative technologies, and renewable energy. Recognizing the importance of sustainability, Beyon has made a concerted effort to embed sustainability practices as fundamental pillars of its business strategy. This approach is designed to boost operational efficiency as well as to deliver on the company’s commitment to a sustainable future.

Batelco’s innovative solution operates independently of traditional energy, resulting in an annual reduction of 280 tons of carbon emissions and conserving 400 MWh of energy per site. This solution also ensures zero noise pollution, making it ideal for mobile telecom towers in urban and remote areas.

Commenting on the achievement, Batelco Chief Technology Officer Rashed Mohamed, stated, "In the telecom industry, operators often depend on conventional energy sources which lead to high carbon emissions and noise pollution. Batelco is thrilled with the performance of its first-off grid site and is excited to expand its renewable energy initiatives to mobile sites across the Kingdom, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and innovation. By integrating renewable energy sources into our mobile site infrastructure, we strive to set a new standard for eco-friendly operations, contributing to a greener, more sustainable future for all. This demonstrates how technology and sustainability can complement each other, benefitting both the environment and our business.”