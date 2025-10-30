Founded in 2002 with a vision to introduce a global lifestyle to Pune, Panchshil has delivered approximately 35 million sq. ft. of prime developments and is currently shaping another 43 million sq. ft. across office parks, high-end residential communities, luxury hotels, retail, and data centres. Its portfolio features city-defining landmarks such as EON Free Zone, the International Convention Centre, and World Trade Center Pune, alongside acclaimed residential addresses including yoopune by Philippe Starck, Trump Towers Pune, and Panchshil Towers. In hospitality, the developer’s work includes The Ritz-Carlton Pune, JW Marriott Pune, and serviced apartments at Marriott Suites and Oakwood Residence. Its foray into the international market was marked by the launch of Raaya by Atmosphere in the Maldives, positioning itself among key players in one of the world’s most sought-after travel destinations.

Panchshil Realty will launch its first project in Dubai, marking a pivotal expansion into the UAE’s premier real estate market. The collaboration with betterhomes combines Panchshil’s two-decade legacy of design-led development with betterhomes’ deep market reach and on-the-ground expertise across the Emirates.

“Dubai’s real estate market sets the bar for ambition, quality, and international connectivity, values that mirror our own,” said Atul Chordia, Chairman of Panchshil Realty.

“Our partnership with betterhomes is a natural step as we bring Panchshil’s benchmark for time, cost, and quality to a global hub that celebrates design excellence and exceptional end-user experience. We are excited to introduce our first project in Dubai and contribute to the city’s continued growth,” he added.

Backed by end-to-end capabilities, Panchshil is renowned for integrating technology to drive productivity, reducing operating costs, and optimising assets. This approach, paired with international collaborations and rigorous standards, has earned the company recognition from global brands, designers, and industry leaders for craftsmanship and finish.

The exclusive tie-up with betterhomes aligns Panchshil’s development pedigree with a trusted advisory platform serving both end-users and investors. With extensive market coverage, specialist divisions, and a large client base, betterhomes will lead sales and consultancy for Panchshil’s Dubai debut.

For Panchshil, this partnership reflects both a milestone and a commitment.

“betterhomes shares our vision of creating developments that go beyond homes—they’re destinations that shape the way people live and connect,” said Atul Chordia, Chairman of Panchshil Realty.

“Dubai attracts a sophisticated audience that expects more in design, amenities and long-term value. Panchshil’s track record of creating lifestyle-led destinations resonates strongly with our clients. Together, we will deliver a project that meets the needs of everyone who chooses Dubai for its stability and opportunity,” says Wassim Abdallah, Director of Development Sales and Consultancy at betterhomes.

For end-users, the partnership promises thoughtfully planned spaces, elevated services, and a clear focus on livability. These hallmarks of Panchshil’s work in India are now tailored to Dubai’s cosmopolitan context. For investors, it offers a development underpinned by institutional-grade execution and betterhomes’ market intelligence. This positions the project to perform across cycles in a city known for resilience, transparent regulation, and sustained demand.

“From Pune to Dubai, our philosophy remains constant: create value assets that stand the test of time,” added Atul Chordia, Chairman of Panchshil Realty. “We build for people — homes, workplaces, and hospitality settings that feel considered from the first touchpoint to daily life years later.”

The first Panchshil project in Dubai, to be delivered exclusively with betterhomes, will be unveiled soon, with showings and early client engagements slated to begin immediately thereafter. Together, betterhomes and Panchshil bring Indian craftsmanship to Dubai’s global skyline.