Eng. Alaa Fekry: the company feels committed and responsible towards supporting the younger generations and graduating cadres who meet the needs of the labor market.

Beta Egypt for Urban Development, celebrated the completion of the 12th consecutive training course, which included training 30 second year students of the Architecture Department, Faculty of Fine Arts, Helwan University, for its keenness on community participation and graduating distinguished cadres for the labor market.

The training course aims to raise students’ skills, link the theoretical and practical aspects, and make the students qualified for the labor market needs.

Beta Egypt for Urban Development announced, on the sidelines of the celebration, the signing of a new cooperation protocol with the Architecture Department, Faculty of Fine Arts, Helwan University, in order to provide a new training course for a number of students during the coming period.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Eng. Alaa Fikry, Chairman of Beta Egypt for Urban Development, Dr. Yasser Mohamed Al-Sayed, Professor and Head of the Architecture Department, Faculty of Fine Arts, Dr. Omnia Yahya, Vice Dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts, and Dr. Amal Abdo, Professor of Architecture, Faculty of Fine Arts, as well as a number of Beta Egypt company leaders.

Eng. Alaa Fekry, Chairman and Managing Director of Beta Egypt for Urban Development, stated that the company always feels a commitment and responsibility towards supporting the younger generations of faculty students to graduate cadres capable of meeting the needs of the labor market and achieving urban development as well as permanent innovation in real estate products.

He indicated that the last training course achieved outstanding results in a period not exceeding a month, as Beta Egypt was keen to provide an intensive and comprehensive course at the highest level that achieves the desired purpose, which is to enrich the youth’s experiences.

He confirmed that Beta Egypt is keen, every summer season, to train 30 students from the Architecture Department over the period of 3 consecutive courses in 3 months, while care has been taken that the number of students in one course does not exceed 10 students in order to provide distinctive and useful training content for all students, as the course is presented by a team of the company's engineering and administrative consultants.

Dr. Yasser Mohamed Al-Sayed, Head of the Architecture Department, Faculty of Fine Arts, Helwan University, assured that the cooperation with Beta Egypt resulted in providing a distinctive and practical training experience for the faculty students that contributes to raising their expertise for the labor market as the course was characterized by extreme professionalism and keenness to achieve benefit to the students.

He stressed that the Faculty looks forward to more fruitful cooperation with Beta Egypt, and it also cooperates with other companies in various sectors.

It is worth noting that the 12th training course focused practically on 11 models of 13 buildings in the "Beta Greens New Cairo" project in Mostaqbal City, New Cairo.

Theoretical lectures were presented with the focus on practical lectures to explain the work of architectural, electro-mechanical, and landscape designs, in addition to the basic role of the engineer in the technical office and during implementation in the quality system.

During the closing lecture and in the presence of Eng. Alaa Fikry, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, the SWOT analysis method was explained to evaluate aspects in the project, in the organization, and at the individual level as well.