Abu Dhabi, UAE – Bespin Global MEA, an e& enterprise company and a leading cloud consultancy and management firm, has recognised Tadweer (Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company), for its pioneering digital endeavours focused on advancing sustainability initiatives. The recognition was granted during a special ceremony took place at e& pavilion, as part of the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), held at Expo City Dubai.

The accolade, titled ‘Digital Transformation Pioneer,’ celebrated Tadweer—part of ADQ portfolio and the sole entity responsible for waste management in the emirate of Abu Dhabi—for spearheading measures that also promote sustainability.

Bespin Global MEA had previously collaborated with Tadweer to facilitate its transition to cloud technology. This collaboration involved migrating Tadweer’s expansive data infrastructure—comprising over 25 applications such as waste management systems, end-user applications, and various governmental interfaces—from on-premises servers to the cloud.

Leveraging cloud technology, Tadweer significantly enhances its operational efficiency, allowing for quick and flexible reactions to the market changing dynamics. This approach aligns perfectly with Tadweer's dedication to delivering superior customer satisfaction, fostering innovation, and rapidly adapting to the changing needs of its clients. This ongoing initiative showcases Tadweer’s pursuit of excellence through continued modernisation and digitisation.

Last year, Bespin Global entered into a joint venture agreement with e&, a global technology group, to create ‘Bespin Global MEA, an e& enterprise company’, a new entity that will provide public cloud services for the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Pakistan.

Commenting on the recognition, Miguel Angel Villalonga, CEO, e& enterprise Cloud said, “We view this collaboration and recognition as a testament to the transformative potential of technological advancements in advancing sustainability. Cloud migration signifies a firm commitment to reducing environmental impact, enhancing operational efficiency, and adapting to dynamic market requirements. This partnership sets a precedent for businesses aspiring to innovate sustainably and drive positive industry change.”

Eng. Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer, added, “Our collaboration with Bespin Global MEA aims to redefine our environmental, societal, and economic impact all while establishing a dynamic framework and delivering innovative solutions. It seeks to fortify an integrated waste management sector, extracting value from waste to further national sustainability goals. We are proud to have been recognised by Bespin for our pioneering digital endeavors, affirming our dedication to advancing sustainability initiatives.”

Mouteih Chaglil, CEO of Bespin Global Middle East and Africa, also added, “We are delighted to honour Tadweer for its dedicated efforts in adopting cloud technologies and its commitment to sustainability causes. Tadweer’s commitment to promoting and implementing robust circular economy initiatives in the UAE resonates with our shared vision. Embracing the cloud marks a significant stride towards sustainability by getting rid of legacy systems that require high power and maintenance. Tadweer stands as a role model, inspiring others to contribute to environmental protection.”

About Tadweer

Tadweer (Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company), part of ADQ, is the sole custodian of waste management for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and is committed to developing an integrated waste management sector and becoming a leader in extracting value from waste to contribute to national sustainability ambitions.

About Bespin Global MEA, an e& enterprise company

Bespin Global enables domain-wide digital transformation by helping businesses accelerate cloud adoption with industry-leading solutions and services delivering service-level-driven outcomes. Recognised in 2020 as a “Leader” in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services Worldwide, as well as a “Visionary” in Gartner’s 2023 Magic Quadrant for IT Transformation Services, Bespin’s services include cloud adoption, strategy, migration, implementation, Managed Services, DevOps FinOps, and Data & Analytics.

In late 2022, Bespin Global MEA and e& enterprise formed a joint venture with the aim to assist enterprises in their digital transformation journey and eventually become the largest pure-play public cloud-managed and professional services provider in the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Pakistan.

Supporting a customer-centric, multi-cloud approach, Bespin’s team provides in-depth expertise and global experience to help navigate the maze of services, solutions, and technologies on offer from various CSPs, including, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

Opsnow, Bespin's cloud FinOps management platform, offers an automated end-to-end solution for customers to effectively manage cloud assets and costs, optimize cloud expenses, and automate the implementation of cloud governance policies across multi-cloud environments.