Farnborough, United Kingdom - Berniq Airways, Libya’s airline, has placed a firm order with Airbus for six A320neo Family aircraft. The airline already operates six A320s and intends to further develop its regional and international routes with the additional A320neo Family aircraft.

Waseem Ezzway, Chairman of Berniq Airways said, "We are proud to be the first airline in Libya to order the advanced A320neo Family aircraft. This significant investment marks a new chapter for Berniq Airways as we continue to lead the way in modernizing our fleet and enhancing our service offerings.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business said, “It is a pleasure to see Berniq Airways expanding its fleet with the world's best-in-class single-aisle aircraft. The A320neo family will enable Berniq Airways to provide its customers with unparalleled comfort while offering the airline exceptional economic advantages.”

The A320 Family is the world’s most popular single aisle aircraft having won more than 18,000 orders from more than 300 customers around the world. The A321neo is the largest member of Airbus’ A320neo Family, offering unparalleled range and performance. By incorporating new generation engines and Sharklets, the A321neo brings a 50% noise reduction and at least 20% fuel savings and CO₂ reduction compared to previous generation single-aisle aircraft, while maximising passenger comfort in the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky.

As with all Airbus aircraft, the entire A320 Family is already able to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The manufacturer is targeting to have its aircraft up to 100% SAF capable by 2030.

