The new Continental GT Speed brings bolder design DNA alongside the all-new 771-horsepower, 1000 Nm ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ powertrain, boasting a top speed of 335 km/h.

81 km of electric range, and CO2 emissions of 29 g/km*.

Test drives of the Continental GT Speed were held during an exclusive track day at the Dubai Autodrome, mainly for customers and Bentley owners.

Dubai, UAE – Bentley Emirates, exclusively represented by Al Habtoor Motors in the UAE, announces the arrival of the all-new fourth-generation Continental GT Speed in the UAE, with customer deliveries already underway. The exclusive and official track day took place at the Dubai Autodrome, where customers and Bentley owners were invited to test drive the car.

The new Continental GT Speed delivers unmatched performance through its 771-horsepower Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, achieving a top speed of 335 km/h. With a 4.0-litre V8 engine working in harmony with a 187-horsepower electric motor, drivers can experience the thrill of 0-100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds, while enjoying up to 81 km of electric-only range. This combination of hybrid efficiency and exceptional power positions the Continental GT Speed as a truly extraordinary grand tourer, offering both performance and sustainability in one luxurious package.

Beneath the striking exterior, the new Continental GT Speed features a state-of-the-art Performance Active Chassis with Active All-Wheel Drive, all-wheel steering, and an electronic limited slip differential. This advanced system allows for an unparalleled balance of dynamic handling, grip, and control, while maintaining the renowned ride comfort Bentley is celebrated for. Paired with a 50:50 weight distribution, this latest generation offers an agile yet composed driving experience, making it the most versatile Continental GT yet.

Inside, the Continental GT continues Bentley’s reputation for peerless craftsmanship. The redesigned cabin introduces wellness seat technology, three-dimensional leather textures, and enhanced air ionisation systems to elevate comfort. Bentley’s world-renowned attention to detail is evident through new Dark Chrome accents, alongside a customizable interior palette that allows customers to personalize every aspect of their vehicle. Whether through modern quilting or the optional Naim audio system, the Continental GT cabin embodies the height of automotive luxury.

Bentley’s designers have revolutionized the look of the new Continental GT. The car's face features single headlamps, the first of its kind since the 1950s, giving the car a more determined and modern expression. From its muscular stance to its endless bonnet, the car’s exterior exudes power and elegance, embodying Bentley’s design philosophy of blending luxury with performance.

Both coupe and convertible models will be handcrafted at Bentley’s Dream Factory in Crewe, England, offering customers an experience like no other. With production and deliveries now taking place all over the world, this all-new Continental GT Speed is set to redefine the grand touring experience for customers in the UAE.

For more information on the new Continental GT availability, please visit the Bentley Emirates showroom in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

About Al Habtoor Motors | Luxury Division:

Part of the renowned Al Habtoor Group and established in 1983, Al Habtoor Motors is the official dealer partner for Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., sole authorized importer for Bentley Motors, Rimac Automobili, Pagani Automobili S.p.A. and Czinger Vehicles.

Working with luxury brand, Bugatti, for over a decade in the U.A.E, Al Habtoor Motors has been Bugatti’s official dealer partner since 2006 and a Bugatti Service Partner of Excellence since 2013. Bugatti UAE is the brand’s most successful dealer in the world and boasts the world’s largest showroom which sprawls over 240 square meters.

For seven consecutive years (2011 – 2017), Al Habtoor Motors held the title for “Number 1 Dealer in the World” and again regained that title in 2019. In 2022, Bentley Emirates won ‘Retailer of the Year’ and ‘Sales Retailer of the Year’ at the Middle East and Africa Bentley Regional Dealer Conference. In 2023, Bentley Emirates won Retailer of the Year for Marketing and Marketing Manager of the Year, Bentley Abu Dhabi won Sales Dealer of the Year and Bentley Dubai won Pre-owned Retailer of the Year.

In 2016 the company opened the world’s largest Bentley Motors showroom on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road. In 2020, it launched a new state-of-the-art showroom in Abu Dhabi.

Delivering the highest standards of professionalism, quality and customer service, Al Habtoor Motors also has one of the largest aftersales facilities in the world located in Dubai Industrial City which services all of its prestige brands under one roof.