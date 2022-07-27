Manama, Bahrain:- BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, announces launching its Annual FinTech Internship Program “Masar” in its first edition, in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Women (SCW), to empower and upskill Bahrain’s female youth to participate in the Kingdom’s thriving FinTech sector and generate future solutions. The personalized internship experience will allow Bahraini university students and recent graduates to learn from industry experts, acquire foundational skills and practical knowledge, and learn to collaborate to develop innovative FinTech solutions, through their introduction to the financial technology ecosystem

On this occasion, Ms. Hala Al-Ansari, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Women, praised the program, which is organized in cooperation with BENEFIT Company, as an important tool to increase the participation of Bahraini women in the field of financial technology in the Kingdom. The program seeks to bridge the gaps between education and the labor market to create promising opportunities and enhance the capabilities of the future generation, especially with the economy heading towards digital transformation through the expansion of digital technology and financial technology sectors.

Mr. Abdulwahed AlJanahi, Chief Executive of BENEFIT, commented on the initiative, “We invite exceptional undergraduates and recent graduates with relevant study experience and passion for the financial industry and financial technology to participate in our unrivaled internship program and create a positive societal impact via their fundamental learnings. With a strategic focus on supporting students, fresh graduates, the corporate community, and future fintech entrepreneurs, we will dominate with success and favorably influence the quick evolving and increasingly significant fintech-driven market sectors across the Kingdom, all while empowering women in the FinTech space.”

He added, “We want Bahrain’s youth to be adaptable, innovative and disruptive in a constantly changing world. Programs such as these will foster just that by creating avenues to those that want to push the boundaries and contribute to advancing their communities.”

The FinTech Internship Program ‘Masar’ will kick off with an in-depth orientation program, which will include workshops that will highlight BENEFIT’s ecosystem and diverse services, and insights into crucial topics such as AML Financial Crime, Information & Cybersecurity, Financial Literacy and more. Furthermore, the program will provide opportunities for candidates to work in various departments at BENEFIT, with on the job training that will be split into three paths including Data services, Payment services and Corporate Support.

The tailored program will conclude with a final project in which students are challenged to submit their most unique concept in order to win a trophy for the ‘Best innovative idea in FinTech’. The pitched innovative idea must streamline existing processes, simplify and lower costs of operations, generate a new income line for the company and add value to society

All interested candidates are welcome to apply on BENEFIT’s website on benefit.bh/masar/. Candidates must be fluent in both Arabic and English, and will be screened to ensure they fulfill the eligibility requirements.

