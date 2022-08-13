(Manama, Bahrain) - BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, officially kicks off its Annual FinTech Internship Program “Masar” in its first edition, in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Women (SCW).

This year, 11 university students and recent graduates are enrolled in the program segmented into 3 learning paths including Data services, Payment services and Corporate Support. On the first day, students completed an in-depth orientation program with various workshops delivered by BENEFIT with a key focus on AML Financial Crime, Information & Cybersecurity, Financial Literacy and more.

Salah Al Awadhi, Head of Human Resources & Administration commented on the initiative, “BENEFIT is thrilled once again to kick off our annual internship program; Masar. We are also pleased to cooperate with the SCW to enable the participating students to receive hands-on experience in a multi-vertical financial ecosystem that is quite complex and ever-evolving. Educational opportunities and initiatives such as these provide them a stepping stone into the industry as they shadow leaders in the space and gain the confidence to create innovative solutions. As BENEFIT, we take pride in our youth and will continue to build robust mentoring and educational programs to further contribute to the Kingdom’s thriving financial sector.”

He added: “The tailored program will conclude with a final project in which students are challenged to submit their most unique concept in order to win a trophy for the ‘Best innovative idea in FinTech’. The pitched innovative idea must streamline existing processes, simplify and lower costs of operations, generate a new income line for the company and add value to society.”

Masar’s goal is to empower and upskill Bahrain’s youth to participate in the Kingdom’s thriving FinTech sector and generate future solutions. The internship provides Bahraini university students and recent graduates an opportunity to shadow industry experts, acquire foundational skills and practical knowledge, and collaborate to develop innovative FinTech solutions, through their introduction to the financial technology ecosystem

About BENEFIT

BENEFIT was established in 1997 and is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as an ancillary service provider to the Kingdom’s financial services industry. BENEFIT is owned by Banks in Bahrain, regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), to provide innovative Payment Capabilities, Information Management Solutions, and Business Process Outsourcing Services across different sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Region.

BENEFIT’s range of services – supported by GCCNet in countries within the region – include operating of Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Point of Sale (POS), GCCNet, The GCCNet Dispute Management System, Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), Telecom Bill Payment (Tele BP), Direct Debit (DD), Payment Gateway (PG),Bahrain Cheque Truncation System (BCTS), Amex Cards withdrawal , eCheque, EFTs, national eWallet and national eKYC Platform for the financial sectors.

