Cairo: Beltone Leasing and Factoring, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, announces the signing of an EGP350 million sale and leaseback agreement with SEKEM Group, a leading social enterprise focused on sustainable development and organic agriculture in Egypt.

This partnership involves the sale and leaseback of real estate assets to finance SEKEM Group’s working capital needs, enabling the organization to expand its operations and financial capabilities.

Amir Ghannam, Deputy Head of NBFIs for Leasing, Factoring, and Consumer Finance at Beltone Holding, stated: "Our collaboration with SEKEM Group reflects Beltone Leasing and Factoring's vision of delivering tailored financial solutions that empower businesses to achieve their objectives. This agreement reinforces Beltone Group’s commitment to support the agriculture sectors in Egypt. “

Helmy Abouleish, CEO of SEKEM Group, added: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Beltone Leasing and Factoring on this pivotal agreement. This partnership significantly enhances our financial capabilities, enabling us to support a diverse range of projects across multiple sectors. Furthermore, it empowers SEKEM to accelerate our growth initiatives and drive innovation in our operations. Together, we are dedicated to promoting sustainable development and fostering innovative solutions that benefit our local community.”

About Beltone Leasing and Factoring:

Beltone Leasing and Factoring, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, specializes in providing leasing and factoring solutions and services. The Company holds a leading position in the Egyptian leasing and factoring market, owing to its strong contribution to delivering innovative financial solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises as well as large companies across strategic sectors. These sectors include real estate development, logistics support services, transportation, healthcare, education, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, printing and packaging, chemicals, and oil.

About Beltone Holding:

Beltone Holding (Egyptian Stock Exchange Code: BTFH.CA) is a leading provider of financial services with a distinguished track record spanning decades in the Middle East and North Africa. The Company offers a comprehensive and expanding range of financial solutions and services, including securities brokerage, underwriting and advisory services, asset management, research, and direct investment, as well as non-banking financial services such as leasing, factoring, consumer finance, venture capital, microfinance, real estate finance, and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing. The company has an ambitious vision to revolutionize the financial sector in the region, leveraging the global expertise and knowledge of its team to provide innovative, value-added solutions, create additional opportunities for its clients, enhance market value, and achieve impactful results.

For more information, please visit the company's website: www.beltoneholding.com

About SEKEM

With the vision of promoting sustainable development in economy, ecology, society and culture, Dr. Ibrahim Abouleish founded the SEKEM Initiative in the Egyptian desert in 1977. The SEKEM group of companies produces, processes and markets organic and biodynamic food, textiles and herbal medicines in Egypt and on international markets. SEKEM is considered the Egyptian "organic pioneer" and was awarded the "Alternative Nobel Prize" in 2003. The SEKEM companies use parts of their profits to finance the activities of the SEKEM Development Foundation (SDF), which runs among other schools and a medical Center. In 2012, Heliopolis University for Sustainable Development was established as part of the SEKEM Initiative. The university was founded with the aim of pioneering the introduction of sustainable development concepts and principles to its students and the broader Egyptian community.

www.sekem.com