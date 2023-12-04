​​​​Cairo: Beltone Financial Holding ("Beltone"), one of the fastest growing financial institutions, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Beltone Investment Banking has successfully completed its role as the sole financial advisor of Hadayieq Zoos & Recreational Facilities Management ("Hadayieq") on its long-term financing of EGP832 million granted by National Bank of Egypt and China Development Bank, which will be dedicated to the revamp and transformative development of Giza Zoo and Orman Botanical Garden in line with international standards.

This long-term financing is the largest facility granted for an entertainment project in Egypt. It will be dedicated to the redevelopment, enhancement, renovation, management, and maintenance of Giza Zoo and Orman Botanical Garden.

Beltone Investment Banking acted as the sole financial advisor for the financing of Giza Zoo and Orman Botanical Garden revamp and transformative development. Recognizing the profound historical importance of these landmarks in Egypt, Beltone Investment Banking played a pivotal role in planning the transaction, expertly structuring, and arranging the financing on behalf of Hadayieq.

About Beltone Investment Banking:

Beltone Investment Banking, a wholly owned subsidiary of Beltone Financial Holding, is a regional one-stop-shop for advisory and capital raising. With a team of skilled professionals who have accumulated critical knowledge and expertise from dealing with leading regional and international investment banks, Beltone Investment Banking has successfully executed deals totaling EGP115 billion across local and regional markets, with regional mandates that capitalize on high-growth sectors.

About Beltone Financial Holding:

Beltone Financial Holding (EGX: BTFH.CA) is a leading financial services provider with a multi-decade track record of success in the MENA region. The Company offers a comprehensive and growing set of financial solutions such as brokerage, investment banking, asset management, equity research, and private equity, in addition to end-to-end non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) including leasing, factoring, consumer finance, venture capital, mortgage finance and microfinance. The Company is driven by a vision to redefine the financial ecosystem in the region by capitalizing on global expertise, knowledge, and disruptive, value-accretive solutions that unlock limitless opportunities for clients, to drive market value and impactful results.

For further information, please visit: www.beltoneholding.com

Hadayieq Zoos & Recreational Facilities Management:

Hadayieq is a private sector zoological and recreational facility management company, it is the concession owner and developer of Giza Zoo & Orman Garden, the company thrives on developing zoos which provides best experiences for both animals and visitors in accordance with the international standards, and ensures animal and botanical conservation, animal welfare and sustainability, by collaborating with top-notch team of partners, consultants, and industry leaders. Furthermore, it is committed to innovative and creative entertaining revenue streams that maximize net worth to all stakeholders.

