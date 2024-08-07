Cairo: Beltone Holding (“Beltone”), one of the fastest-growing financial institutions, announces that it has officially obtained the Financial Regulatory Authority’s final approval for its Small and Medium Enterprises (“SMEs”) finance license. This significant milestone highlight’s Beltone’s trajectory of serving the needs and the growing demand of SMEs in Egypt and the region. The SME finance license compliments Beltone’s offerings in becoming a fully-fledged Non-Banking Financial Institutions Platform.

Ashraf Abdel Fattah, CEO of Beltone SMEs, emphasized, “We are dedicated to providing innovative and tailored financing solutions to meet the needs of SMEs, which are the backbone of our economy, across diverse industries. Through prioritizing client-centricity and innovation, we empower SMEs to thrive in today’s dynamic market conditions. Our aim is to serve as a catalyst for SME growth and development, by equipping them with financial tools and resources to achieve their business objectives.”

About Beltone SMEs:

Beltone SMEs, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, offers tailored financing solutions for a wide range of products and services. Committed to client-centricity and innovation, Beltone SMEs empowers SMEs to thrive in today's dynamic market. The company's mission is to support SME growth and development by providing the necessary financial tools and resources to achieve their goals.

About Beltone Holding:

Beltone Holding (EGX: BTFH.CA) is a leading financial services provider with a multi-decade track record of success in the MENA region. The Company offers a comprehensive and growing set of financial solutions such as brokerage, investment banking, asset management, equity research, and private equity, in addition to end-to-end non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) including leasing, factoring, consumer finance, venture capital, mortgage finance and microfinance. The Company is driven by a vision to redefine the financial ecosystem in the region by capitalizing on global expertise, knowledge, and disruptive, value-accretive solutions that unlock limitless opportunities for clients, to drive market value and impactful results.

For further information, please visit: www.beltoneholding.com